Newer Large 4 bedroom, three full bath detached house with an indoor laundry, and three car garage. Built in 2006, and recently updated to move in condition. All appliances included along with the washer & dryer. Central AC, Tile floors and plenty of storage space. 1 of the 4 Bedrooms in lower level for convenience. Close to shopping, parks, recreation, services, schools, and I-15 freeway. Low $$ Rent for Quick Move-in.