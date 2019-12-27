1047 Calle de Alcala

Amenities

Gorgeous family home with pool & Solar - This beautiful home is located in the prestigious Vineyard neighborhood right next to the Vineyard Golf Course. It features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, a very low maintenance landscape and an electric Solar system saving you hundreds of dollars monthly in energy bills. Sparkling pool set in a wonderful backyard that is an entertainers dream complete with outdoor kitchen. Big 3 car garage with plenty of cabinets for storage. An easy walk to the Vineyard Golf Course, Kit Carson Park and the Westfield Mall. Only minutes from the I15 freeway.

Potential for 6 month lease or lease/purchase.



For more information:

Erwin Property Management

760-233-7721

Jeff Erwin

www.erwinmanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5093970)