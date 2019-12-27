All apartments in Escondido
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1047 Calle de Alcala

1047 Calle De Alcala · No Longer Available
Location

1047 Calle De Alcala, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous family home with pool & Solar - This beautiful home is located in the prestigious Vineyard neighborhood right next to the Vineyard Golf Course. It features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, a very low maintenance landscape and an electric Solar system saving you hundreds of dollars monthly in energy bills. Sparkling pool set in a wonderful backyard that is an entertainers dream complete with outdoor kitchen. Big 3 car garage with plenty of cabinets for storage. An easy walk to the Vineyard Golf Course, Kit Carson Park and the Westfield Mall. Only minutes from the I15 freeway.
Potential for 6 month lease or lease/purchase.

For more information:
Erwin Property Management
760-233-7721
Jeff Erwin
www.erwinmanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5093970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Calle de Alcala have any available units?
1047 Calle de Alcala doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 1047 Calle de Alcala currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Calle de Alcala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Calle de Alcala pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 Calle de Alcala is pet friendly.
Does 1047 Calle de Alcala offer parking?
Yes, 1047 Calle de Alcala offers parking.
Does 1047 Calle de Alcala have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 Calle de Alcala does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Calle de Alcala have a pool?
Yes, 1047 Calle de Alcala has a pool.
Does 1047 Calle de Alcala have accessible units?
No, 1047 Calle de Alcala does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Calle de Alcala have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 Calle de Alcala does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 Calle de Alcala have units with air conditioning?
No, 1047 Calle de Alcala does not have units with air conditioning.
