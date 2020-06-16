1030 E Washington Ave #119

Amenities

Centrally Located, Gated Community 2 bedroom Condo, Upgraded Kitchen!! - Welcome home to this centrally located, well maintained gated community in Escondido! With quick access to shopping, schools, and parks, this condo is a hidden gem in the middle of the city. The complex is fully fenced and has a gated entry, while also offering a pool, spa, and community laundry facilities(coin operated).



The unit itself offers an upgraded kitchen along with pool views from the private balcony. The unit can be accessed by stairs or elevator which makes moving a breeze. Both bedrooms are generous in size and have hard surface flooring.



Additional features include 2 full bathrooms, Central Air Conditioning, a great location within the community, and the landlord pays the HOA fee.



Please call today to schedule a private showing. The unit is currently occupied so showings will be scheduled according to current tenants schedule.



No pets preferred

Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric, Water, Cable, Internet

Landlord Pays: HOA fee, Trash



Available for move-in the first week of March.



