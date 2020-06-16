All apartments in Escondido
Location

1030 East Washington Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1030 E Washington Ave #119 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
Centrally Located, Gated Community 2 bedroom Condo, Upgraded Kitchen!! - Welcome home to this centrally located, well maintained gated community in Escondido! With quick access to shopping, schools, and parks, this condo is a hidden gem in the middle of the city. The complex is fully fenced and has a gated entry, while also offering a pool, spa, and community laundry facilities(coin operated).

The unit itself offers an upgraded kitchen along with pool views from the private balcony. The unit can be accessed by stairs or elevator which makes moving a breeze. Both bedrooms are generous in size and have hard surface flooring.

Additional features include 2 full bathrooms, Central Air Conditioning, a great location within the community, and the landlord pays the HOA fee.

Please call today to schedule a private showing. The unit is currently occupied so showings will be scheduled according to current tenants schedule.

No pets preferred
Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric, Water, Cable, Internet
Landlord Pays: HOA fee, Trash

Available for move-in the first week of March.

(RLNE5557908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 E Washington Ave #119 have any available units?
1030 E Washington Ave #119 has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 E Washington Ave #119 have?
Some of 1030 E Washington Ave #119's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 E Washington Ave #119 currently offering any rent specials?
1030 E Washington Ave #119 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 E Washington Ave #119 pet-friendly?
No, 1030 E Washington Ave #119 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1030 E Washington Ave #119 offer parking?
No, 1030 E Washington Ave #119 does not offer parking.
Does 1030 E Washington Ave #119 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 E Washington Ave #119 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 E Washington Ave #119 have a pool?
Yes, 1030 E Washington Ave #119 has a pool.
Does 1030 E Washington Ave #119 have accessible units?
No, 1030 E Washington Ave #119 does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 E Washington Ave #119 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 E Washington Ave #119 does not have units with dishwashers.
