Escondido, CA
1020 E. Washington Ave. #91
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

1020 E. Washington Ave. #91

1020 East Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1020 East Washington Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
e-payments
hot tub
Gated 2BR 2BA Condo. New Carpet and Paint. Private Covered Parking. Private Backyard. - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, first-floor condo in private, gated complex. Condo has central air and heat, and its own fenced back yard. Amenities include beautiful association pool and spa in a park-like setting. Cozy living room features a real brick fireplace. Wet bar in the dining room. Mirrored wardrobe doors in master suite extend the full length of the room and a walk-in closet in second bedroom provides ample room for clothes and storage. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout! Washer, dryer and refrigerator available. Private patio has a storage closet and shed. Small garden wall. Private covered parking. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal! Sorry no pets.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5125360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 have any available units?
1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 have?
Some of 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 pet-friendly?
No, 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 offer parking?
Yes, 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 offers parking.
Does 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 have a pool?
Yes, 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 has a pool.
Does 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 have accessible units?
No, 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 E. Washington Ave. #91 has units with dishwashers.
