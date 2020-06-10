1020 E. Washington Ave. #91

Amenities

Gated 2BR 2BA Condo. New Carpet and Paint. Private Covered Parking. Private Backyard. - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, first-floor condo in private, gated complex. Condo has central air and heat, and its own fenced back yard. Amenities include beautiful association pool and spa in a park-like setting. Cozy living room features a real brick fireplace. Wet bar in the dining room. Mirrored wardrobe doors in master suite extend the full length of the room and a walk-in closet in second bedroom provides ample room for clothes and storage. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout! Washer, dryer and refrigerator available. Private patio has a storage closet and shed. Small garden wall. Private covered parking. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal! Sorry no pets.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA.



Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!



No Pets Allowed



