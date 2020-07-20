687 S S Coast Highway 101

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals 760-546-5111 www.lchomes.com Lic. #01502169 Beautiful contemporary 3-bedroom condo in Pacific Station in downtown Encinitas! Great floor plan with 1 bdrm downstairs, 2 bdrms upstairs. Two master bedroom suites upstairs with walk-in closets. Located in the gorgeous coastal downtown community of Encinitas. World famous beaches including Moonlight Beach just blocks away. Wonderful walk to the beach, shops, restaurants, entertainment. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen.