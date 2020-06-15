All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 432 2nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
432 2nd St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

432 2nd St

432 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Cardiff
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

432 2nd Street, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just steps away from Moonlight Beach! Surfer's paradise!! Beautifully updated studio apartment in a fantastic location! Private and quiet but within walking distance of the beach as well as all the wonderful shops, restaurants and entertainment on Main Street in downtown Encinitas. Downstairs single level home with a large closet, granite counter tops in kitchen. Includes refrigerator and electric stove. Great bathroom with convenient shower/tub combination. Built-in cabinet/bookshelf. See Supplement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 2nd St have any available units?
432 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 432 2nd St have?
Some of 432 2nd St's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
432 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 432 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 432 2nd St offer parking?
No, 432 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 432 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 2nd St have a pool?
No, 432 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 432 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 432 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 432 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College