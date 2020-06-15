432 2nd St

Amenities

Just steps away from Moonlight Beach! Surfer's paradise!! Beautifully updated studio apartment in a fantastic location! Private and quiet but within walking distance of the beach as well as all the wonderful shops, restaurants and entertainment on Main Street in downtown Encinitas. Downstairs single level home with a large closet, granite counter tops in kitchen. Includes refrigerator and electric stove. Great bathroom with convenient shower/tub combination. Built-in cabinet/bookshelf. See Supplement!