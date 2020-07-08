3701 Fortuna Ranch Rd

Amenities

Custom-built Olivenhain Estate With Panoramic Views (Encinitas) - Custom-built single story estate on 2.36 acre property with beautiful panoramic views in Olivenhain (Encinitas) and breathtaking infinity pool & spa! This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home features 5,157 SqFt with custom amenities, features and design details. Step into the grand living room with 24 ft vaulted ceilings and panoramic views from french doors leading to the serene and private pooled backyard for seamless indoor/outdoor living with mountain and rollings hills views. The gourmet kitchen's wraparound island is the focal point to the space with beautiful stone countertops, decorative tile and bar-top seating space. The kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances including two convection ovens, two stove-tops, warming drawer, over-sized refrigerator and raised dishwasher. Other features of the kitchen include a walk-in pantry and a separate butler's pantry equipped with a wine refrigerator, dedicated ice maker, raised dishwasher, warming drawer and storage space. A formal dining room is located off the kitchen.



The luxurious 22x17 master bedroom suite features a built-in wet bar, built in microwave oven, marbled fireplace and a spacious walk-in closet with custom cabinetry, pull down rods, islands, sit-down benches and organization systems. The spa-like ensuite bathroom is the space to relax with a large soaking and/or jetted tub, walk-in steam shower with body sprays, dual vanity, separate his and hers toilets, and heated flooring. Three sizeable guest bedrooms (sizes 19x15, 17x15 and 15x15) each with private ensuite bathrooms complete the floor of this spacious single story home. Two of the guest bedrooms have additional private entrances from the exterior of the home ideal for multi-generational living.



Relax, entertain and enjoy the scenic views from the home's backyard oasis. A spacious patio area is equipped with lounge furniture and gas fire pit with views of the spectacular infinity pool and jetted spa. The grounds are landscaped with drought tolerant vegetation including a large turf area. A custom two-door garage that can fit up to 6 cars, one with a double doors pull-through garage, features 12 ft high ceilings, tile flooring and a utility shower and sink. The large private driveway with 2 separate entrances provides ease of access, ample parking space and storage for an RV, trailers and boats. A separate outdoor storage shed available for tenant's use. Other features of the home include solar panels, air conditioning, hardwood floors, whole house vacuum system and mudroom with custom storage space. A laundry room is equipped with a washer/dryer, storage cabinets and a utility sink. Gardening and pool service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is located within the highly rated Encinitas Unified and San Dieguito High School Districts: Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School, Diegueno Middle School, and La Costa Canyon High School or San Dieguito Academy. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches, shopping plazas and community parks. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby Interstate 5.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



