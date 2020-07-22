324 La Mesa (studio)

Amenities

Small Leucadia Studio West of Hwy 101 - Newly remodeled small studio west of Hwy 101! Vinyl plank flooring, vaulted ceiling, built-in Murphy bed (you bring full mattress). New kitchen cabinets and appliances. This unit is quite small but well-appointed. Small, private outdoor patio space. Owner lives onsite in main house. No smoking, no pets. Parking is street only. Water, trash, gas, electric utilities included. Shown by appointment only. Do not disturb occupant please. Available now.



(RLNE5183861)