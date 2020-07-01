273 Via Villena

Amenities

Contemporary Encinitas Rental- Walking Distance to Shops and Restaurants! - FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.



Contemporary Encinitas furnished rental walking distance to shops, restaurants and community parks! This four bedroom, three bathroom home sleeps up to seven guests with a large open floor plan and great outdoor space to enjoy year-round! This property has a 30 night minimum stay. The home's entry opens up to an inviting space with comfortable lounge seating and a formal dining area. Hang out in the spacious living room with plenty of seating to relax and watch TV. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and filled with the essentials to cook while enjoying the scenic views of the outdoor space.



A first floor office includes a work space and a full-size futon as an additional sleeping option. A full-size bathroom is also located on the first floor with a walk-in shower. On the second floor, one guest bedroom includes two twin size beds and the second guest bedroom includes a queen size bed. Both rooms feature vaulted ceilings and include ceiling fans, closets and dressers for additional storage. The spacious master bedroom suite features vaulted ceilings with a king size bed, ample closet space and an upgraded ensuite bathroom with a large glass enclosed shower and a dual vanity.



The private backyard features a patio area with outdoor dining and lounge furniture, a BBQ and is surrounded by mature and manicured landscaping with beautiful scenic views of the neighboring mountains. Guests will have access to a variety of community amenities that are within a two minute walk from the home including tennis courts, pool and spa. A laundry room includes a washer and dryer. Guests will have access to the two-car garage with additional parking available in the driveway. Services provided in the rent include: WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). The home is equipped with everything you'll need to enjoy your stay including household supplies, linens and towels. Additional fees applied to all reservations. No smoking. No pets allowed.



The neighborhood is a short walk to everything you may need during your stay including grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and more! The home is also just a short drive to the shops, restaurants and night life of downtown Encinitas. Moonlight, Stonesteps and Swamis Beaches are quite close - among the top surfing sports in North County San Diego!



Listing information deemed reliable but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and renter should confirm all property details and specifications before entering rental agreement.



