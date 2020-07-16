All apartments in Encinitas
246 Hygeia Ct

246 Hygeia Court · No Longer Available
Location

246 Hygeia Court, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Luecadia Home West of the I-5 with Ocean Views on a Culdesac Street! Remodeled kitchen with center island. Vaulted ceilings w/ exposed wood beams plus wood floors throughout. Dining room opens up to the front balcony with ocean breezes, ocean views & amazing sunsets with back deck opening up to balcony with private backyard. Large Living Room plus Bonus Room. Master bedroom and 2 remaining bedrooms below main floor. Large Master Suite has double sinks and private access to the backyard. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Hygeia Ct have any available units?
246 Hygeia Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 246 Hygeia Ct have?
Some of 246 Hygeia Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Hygeia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
246 Hygeia Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Hygeia Ct pet-friendly?
No, 246 Hygeia Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 246 Hygeia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 246 Hygeia Ct offers parking.
Does 246 Hygeia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 Hygeia Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Hygeia Ct have a pool?
No, 246 Hygeia Ct does not have a pool.
Does 246 Hygeia Ct have accessible units?
No, 246 Hygeia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Hygeia Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Hygeia Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Hygeia Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Hygeia Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
