246 Hygeia Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Gorgeous Luecadia Home West of the I-5 with Ocean Views on a Culdesac Street! Remodeled kitchen with center island. Vaulted ceilings w/ exposed wood beams plus wood floors throughout. Dining room opens up to the front balcony with ocean breezes, ocean views & amazing sunsets with back deck opening up to balcony with private backyard. Large Living Room plus Bonus Room. Master bedroom and 2 remaining bedrooms below main floor. Large Master Suite has double sinks and private access to the backyard. Must See!