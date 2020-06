Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

CHARMING REMODELED ONE BED ROOM STUDIO WITH ONE CAR GARAGE, FIRE PLACE AND PATIOS. REMODELED, WITH NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, SINK, TOILET, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FRESH PAINT, AND DRAPERY. ONLY 4 UNIT IN COMPLEX. COIN LAUNDRY FACILITY IN THE COMMON AREA. TWO STORAGE ONE IN COMMON AREA AND ONE IN PATIO. BEAUTIFUL FLOORING WITH NO CARPETING. FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH NO STEPS. COURTESY REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. CLOSE TO BEACH, SHOPS AND THE 101.