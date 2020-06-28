All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

2375 San Elijo

2375 San Elijo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2375 San Elijo Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Ocean View Townhome in Cardiff - Enjoy panoramic ocean views from this 2 story townhome located in the heart of Cardiff. This recently updated home has hardwood floors throughout the main living areas and bedrooms w/tile in the kitchen & baths. The master suite offers stunning ocean views through the large window and sliders and a fully remodeled bathroom with custom tile, new vanities, and zero edge shower. There is plenty of room for entertaining with a large kitchen and living area, front patio w/built in BBQ, exterior shower to rinse off sand and a total of 4 parking spots (2 garage / 2 driveway). Must see to appreciate.

Located just off highway 101 and walking distance to Glen Park, Cardiff State Beach, great shops, dining, and entertainment. Easy access to the 5 freeway.

Terms:
1-year Minimum Lease
Move-in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st month's rent
Utilities Included: Water
Pet Policy: 1 Small Dog Ok Upon Approval (w/extra deposit)

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

(RLNE4249502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2375 San Elijo have any available units?
2375 San Elijo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2375 San Elijo have?
Some of 2375 San Elijo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2375 San Elijo currently offering any rent specials?
2375 San Elijo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2375 San Elijo pet-friendly?
Yes, 2375 San Elijo is pet friendly.
Does 2375 San Elijo offer parking?
Yes, 2375 San Elijo offers parking.
Does 2375 San Elijo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2375 San Elijo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2375 San Elijo have a pool?
No, 2375 San Elijo does not have a pool.
Does 2375 San Elijo have accessible units?
No, 2375 San Elijo does not have accessible units.
Does 2375 San Elijo have units with dishwashers?
No, 2375 San Elijo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2375 San Elijo have units with air conditioning?
No, 2375 San Elijo does not have units with air conditioning.
