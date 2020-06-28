2375 San Elijo

Amenities
Updated Ocean View Townhome in Cardiff - Enjoy panoramic ocean views from this 2 story townhome located in the heart of Cardiff. This recently updated home has hardwood floors throughout the main living areas and bedrooms w/tile in the kitchen & baths. The master suite offers stunning ocean views through the large window and sliders and a fully remodeled bathroom with custom tile, new vanities, and zero edge shower. There is plenty of room for entertaining with a large kitchen and living area, front patio w/built in BBQ, exterior shower to rinse off sand and a total of 4 parking spots (2 garage / 2 driveway). Must see to appreciate.
Located just off highway 101 and walking distance to Glen Park, Cardiff State Beach, great shops, dining, and entertainment. Easy access to the 5 freeway.
Terms:
1-year Minimum Lease
Move-in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st month's rent
Utilities Included: Water
Pet Policy: 1 Small Dog Ok Upon Approval (w/extra deposit)
PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*
(RLNE4249502)