2375 San Elijo

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Ocean View Townhome in Cardiff - Enjoy panoramic ocean views from this 2 story townhome located in the heart of Cardiff. This recently updated home has hardwood floors throughout the main living areas and bedrooms w/tile in the kitchen & baths. The master suite offers stunning ocean views through the large window and sliders and a fully remodeled bathroom with custom tile, new vanities, and zero edge shower. There is plenty of room for entertaining with a large kitchen and living area, front patio w/built in BBQ, exterior shower to rinse off sand and a total of 4 parking spots (2 garage / 2 driveway). Must see to appreciate.



Located just off highway 101 and walking distance to Glen Park, Cardiff State Beach, great shops, dining, and entertainment. Easy access to the 5 freeway.



Terms:

1-year Minimum Lease

Move-in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st month's rent

Utilities Included: Water

Pet Policy: 1 Small Dog Ok Upon Approval (w/extra deposit)



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



(RLNE4249502)