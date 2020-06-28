All apartments in Encinitas
1947 Lahoud Dr

1947 Lahoud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1947 Lahoud Drive, Encinitas, CA 92007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 07/01/20 Cardiff House - Property Id: 237343

NOTE:
Due to COVID-19 Update: Virtual tours will be available if interested.
Beautiful, well maintained single-family home on a Cul-de-Sac, with open living space, magnificent and spacious outdoor deck with built-in gazebo, bar, TV, sounds system, and gorgeous views of canyon and mountains, Built-in gas barbecue, single stove, mini-fridge, and gas fireplace perfect for outdoor entertainment. The property is .26 acres and has a large yard downstairs for growing your veggies, kids playing or pets running around. EV charger installed in the garage.
Great neighborhood, only 20 mins walk down to beautiful Cardiff state beach, famous Seaside market, restaurants, and cafes. Only 15 mins walk to Encinitas Community Park for children or dog park for pet owners.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237343
Property Id 237343

(RLNE5619748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 Lahoud Dr have any available units?
1947 Lahoud Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1947 Lahoud Dr have?
Some of 1947 Lahoud Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1947 Lahoud Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1947 Lahoud Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 Lahoud Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1947 Lahoud Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1947 Lahoud Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1947 Lahoud Dr offers parking.
Does 1947 Lahoud Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1947 Lahoud Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 Lahoud Dr have a pool?
No, 1947 Lahoud Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1947 Lahoud Dr have accessible units?
No, 1947 Lahoud Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 Lahoud Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1947 Lahoud Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1947 Lahoud Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1947 Lahoud Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

