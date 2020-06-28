1947 Lahoud Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bbq/grill garage

Available 07/01/20 Cardiff House - Property Id: 237343



NOTE:

Due to COVID-19 Update: Virtual tours will be available if interested.

Beautiful, well maintained single-family home on a Cul-de-Sac, with open living space, magnificent and spacious outdoor deck with built-in gazebo, bar, TV, sounds system, and gorgeous views of canyon and mountains, Built-in gas barbecue, single stove, mini-fridge, and gas fireplace perfect for outdoor entertainment. The property is .26 acres and has a large yard downstairs for growing your veggies, kids playing or pets running around. EV charger installed in the garage.

Great neighborhood, only 20 mins walk down to beautiful Cardiff state beach, famous Seaside market, restaurants, and cafes. Only 15 mins walk to Encinitas Community Park for children or dog park for pet owners.

Apply at TurboTenant:

