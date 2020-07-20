1710 Gascony Road

Amenities

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from La Jolla to Dana Point!



This beautiful home is perched high on the hillside and enjoys ocean, lagoon and whitewater views. This impeccable 4 bedroom 3 bath sanctuary features incredible upgrades and amenities, all with attention to detail to maximize living efficiency and pleasure. Home is located just minutes to charming downtown Encinitas, beaches, and the internationally known “Swamis” surf spot.



Breathtaking ocean views await you on entering this home through the large gated courtyard. A large great room features wall-to-wall glass windows, vaulted ceilings, stone ledgered fireplace, fabulous kitchen, and dining area all opening onto a spacious deck.



Every guest bedroom has an ocean view and opens to a second exotic hardwood Ipe deck. The guest bedrooms also enjoy a private spa area complete with infrared sauna, whirlpool tub, heated tile floors and soft accent lighting to create a relaxing oasis.



The ocean view master bedroom features a cozy fireplace, walk-in steam shower, oversized spa hot-air tub, heated tile floors, dual walk-in closets, and another ocean view private deck. Enjoy the ocean views while in the hot tub.



Upgrades include beautiful hardwood and slate tile flooring throughout, a wine cellar, upgraded kitchen stainless appliances, granite countertops, and motorized window blinds to prevent glare while still enjoying the panoramic ocean views.



Other features include solar for reduced utility bills, tankless hot water system, central vacuum, significant built-in storage throughout – including garage work area, speakers inside and outside entertaining areas, and a variety of mature dwarf fruit trees, including citrus and apple. Other amenities include a community pool, spa, and tennis courts.



This is the entertainer's dream home, from the large gated courtyard featuring low maintenance Three Rivers Flagstone, to stunning view decks, providing the ultimate in effortless indoor-outdoor living!



A fabulous home, fantastic location with great schools, close to the beach, lagoon trails, shopping, freeway access, and much more!



Call Gail at 760-533-4897 today to schedule a viewing of this special property!