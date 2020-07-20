All apartments in Encinitas
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1710 Gascony Road
Last updated May 20 2019 at 4:58 PM

1710 Gascony Road

1710 Gascony Road · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Gascony Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from La Jolla to Dana Point!

This beautiful home is perched high on the hillside and enjoys ocean, lagoon and whitewater views. This impeccable 4 bedroom 3 bath sanctuary features incredible upgrades and amenities, all with attention to detail to maximize living efficiency and pleasure. Home is located just minutes to charming downtown Encinitas, beaches, and the internationally known “Swamis” surf spot.

Breathtaking ocean views await you on entering this home through the large gated courtyard. A large great room features wall-to-wall glass windows, vaulted ceilings, stone ledgered fireplace, fabulous kitchen, and dining area all opening onto a spacious deck.

Every guest bedroom has an ocean view and opens to a second exotic hardwood Ipe deck. The guest bedrooms also enjoy a private spa area complete with infrared sauna, whirlpool tub, heated tile floors and soft accent lighting to create a relaxing oasis.

The ocean view master bedroom features a cozy fireplace, walk-in steam shower, oversized spa hot-air tub, heated tile floors, dual walk-in closets, and another ocean view private deck. Enjoy the ocean views while in the hot tub.

Upgrades include beautiful hardwood and slate tile flooring throughout, a wine cellar, upgraded kitchen stainless appliances, granite countertops, and motorized window blinds to prevent glare while still enjoying the panoramic ocean views.

Other features include solar for reduced utility bills, tankless hot water system, central vacuum, significant built-in storage throughout – including garage work area, speakers inside and outside entertaining areas, and a variety of mature dwarf fruit trees, including citrus and apple. Other amenities include a community pool, spa, and tennis courts.

This is the entertainer's dream home, from the large gated courtyard featuring low maintenance Three Rivers Flagstone, to stunning view decks, providing the ultimate in effortless indoor-outdoor living!

A fabulous home, fantastic location with great schools, close to the beach, lagoon trails, shopping, freeway access, and much more!

Call Gail at 760-533-4897 today to schedule a viewing of this special property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Gascony Road have any available units?
1710 Gascony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1710 Gascony Road have?
Some of 1710 Gascony Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Gascony Road currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Gascony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Gascony Road pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Gascony Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1710 Gascony Road offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Gascony Road offers parking.
Does 1710 Gascony Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Gascony Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Gascony Road have a pool?
Yes, 1710 Gascony Road has a pool.
Does 1710 Gascony Road have accessible units?
No, 1710 Gascony Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Gascony Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 Gascony Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Gascony Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 Gascony Road does not have units with air conditioning.
