162 La Mesa Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Cute, cozy beach cottage (single family home NOT a townhouse, condo or apartment) with a gorgeous bricked backyard with hot tub, wet bar, gas bbq, outside shower, double burner cooktop and refrigerator. Perfect for entertaining! 1/4 mile to of the best beaches in southern California: Moonlight beach. Back door and driveway are on Neptune, the most desirable street in Encinitas, great for walking and bike riding since it is one way. Walking distance to the best of coastal Encinitas, trendy cafes, shops and restaurants. Recently remodeled home with restored hardwood floors and a 1 car garage. Lawn care included in rent. Cats only, sorry no dogs. Come and experience the beauty of coastal Encinitas and the old world charm of this adorable home, west of Vulcan and the 5! Application fee-$30 per applicant. Security deposit $4500. CA DRE 01824191.