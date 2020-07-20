All apartments in Encinitas
Encinitas, CA
162 La Mesa Avenue
Last updated May 13 2019 at 6:34 AM

162 La Mesa Avenue

162 La Mesa Avenue
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

162 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Cute, cozy beach cottage (single family home NOT a townhouse, condo or apartment) with a gorgeous bricked backyard with hot tub, wet bar, gas bbq, outside shower, double burner cooktop and refrigerator. Perfect for entertaining! 1/4 mile to of the best beaches in southern California: Moonlight beach. Back door and driveway are on Neptune, the most desirable street in Encinitas, great for walking and bike riding since it is one way. Walking distance to the best of coastal Encinitas, trendy cafes, shops and restaurants. Recently remodeled home with restored hardwood floors and a 1 car garage. Lawn care included in rent. Cats only, sorry no dogs. Come and experience the beauty of coastal Encinitas and the old world charm of this adorable home, west of Vulcan and the 5! Application fee-$30 per applicant. Security deposit $4500. CA DRE 01824191.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 La Mesa Avenue have any available units?
162 La Mesa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 162 La Mesa Avenue have?
Some of 162 La Mesa Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 La Mesa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
162 La Mesa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 La Mesa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 La Mesa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 162 La Mesa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 162 La Mesa Avenue offers parking.
Does 162 La Mesa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 La Mesa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 La Mesa Avenue have a pool?
No, 162 La Mesa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 162 La Mesa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 162 La Mesa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 162 La Mesa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 La Mesa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 La Mesa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 La Mesa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
