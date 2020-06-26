1617 Neptune

Amenities

Fully furnished, charming beach duplex located on Neptune Avenue, 1/2 a block to Grandview State Beach. Enjoy beautiful Ocean and sunset views from the spacious balcony. Private backyard area with newer outdoor furniture, a hot and cold shower, a Hot Springs Jetsetter Spa, and an artificial turf section ideal for sunning, yoga, reading, or meditating. Walk to one of several restaurants located along the west side of Hwy 101. Equipped with HDTV, Wi-Fi, and a Washer/Dryer. All utilities included.