1539 Old Creek Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage

Cardiff twinhome with backyard perfect for BBQs and Entertaining! - Take advantage of our perfect North County coastal weather year-round with this 3/2 home in desirable Cardiff. Outdoor covered patio with cafe lights, large Ipe (Brazilian hardwood) wood deck and benches. Home features gourmet upgraded kitchen, stainless appliances, beautiful wood floors throughout, downstairs bedroom and full bath, master and spacious bedroom upstairs. All bedroom feature roomy closets; washer and dryer in garage and included with property. Walk to Cardiff Sports Park on Lake, Ada Harris elementary and San Dieguito Academy, community pool and walking trails. Dog license required from the county and HOA (small license fee). Just 2 miles to San Elijo Campground, beaches, Cardiff restaurants and Library! Furniture available.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5136874)