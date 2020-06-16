All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1539 Old Creek Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1539 Old Creek Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1539 Old Creek Ct

1539 Old Creek Court · (760) 767-6035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Cardiff
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1539 Old Creek Court, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1539 Old Creek Ct · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Cardiff twinhome with backyard perfect for BBQs and Entertaining! - Take advantage of our perfect North County coastal weather year-round with this 3/2 home in desirable Cardiff. Outdoor covered patio with cafe lights, large Ipe (Brazilian hardwood) wood deck and benches. Home features gourmet upgraded kitchen, stainless appliances, beautiful wood floors throughout, downstairs bedroom and full bath, master and spacious bedroom upstairs. All bedroom feature roomy closets; washer and dryer in garage and included with property. Walk to Cardiff Sports Park on Lake, Ada Harris elementary and San Dieguito Academy, community pool and walking trails. Dog license required from the county and HOA (small license fee). Just 2 miles to San Elijo Campground, beaches, Cardiff restaurants and Library! Furniture available.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5136874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 Old Creek Ct have any available units?
1539 Old Creek Ct has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1539 Old Creek Ct have?
Some of 1539 Old Creek Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 Old Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1539 Old Creek Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 Old Creek Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1539 Old Creek Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1539 Old Creek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1539 Old Creek Ct does offer parking.
Does 1539 Old Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1539 Old Creek Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 Old Creek Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1539 Old Creek Ct has a pool.
Does 1539 Old Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 1539 Old Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 Old Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1539 Old Creek Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1539 Old Creek Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1539 Old Creek Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1539 Old Creek Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity