147 Honeycomb Court

Village Park Home! 147 Honey Comb Court, Encinitas - 4 bed/2 bath 1,836 sf. Located on a cul-de-sac in the wonderful neighborhood of Village Park in Encinitas.



Highlights include, double entry doors that open up to a light and bright living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace, vinyl wood planking and kitchen with quartz counters, ample cabinet space, and breakfast bar. Sit back and relax in your extra large back yard complete with covered patio and separate gated area.



Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and park areas to enjoy. Close to schools. Hurry before it's gone!



1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking

Pets on Approval

Landscaper included



Rent: $3,500

Deposit: $3,800

Processing Fee: $50.00



Please call 760-585-1755 to inquire about the property.



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



