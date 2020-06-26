All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated November 15 2019

147 Honeycomb Court

147 Honeycomb Court · No Longer Available
Location

147 Honeycomb Court, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Village Park Home! 147 Honey Comb Court, Encinitas - 4 bed/2 bath 1,836 sf. Located on a cul-de-sac in the wonderful neighborhood of Village Park in Encinitas.

Highlights include, double entry doors that open up to a light and bright living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace, vinyl wood planking and kitchen with quartz counters, ample cabinet space, and breakfast bar. Sit back and relax in your extra large back yard complete with covered patio and separate gated area.

Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and park areas to enjoy. Close to schools. Hurry before it's gone!

1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Pets on Approval
Landscaper included

Rent: $3,500
Deposit: $3,800
Processing Fee: $50.00

Please call 760-585-1755 to inquire about the property.

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE2805656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

