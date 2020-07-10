1237 North Vulcan Avenue

Amenities
Blocks to Beach & Remodeled w/ Upstairs Balcony
Rent is only $1995/m
Property professionally cleaned following CDC guidelines.
For showing call, email, or text Sarah: 760-815-8572.
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Only $1995/mo
Available Now!
1 bed/1 bath
650 sq ft
Security Deposit: $1,000
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/36bf8d73-d355-4dad-bb54-a60f3e686971/?utm_source=captureapp.
New Paradigm Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Living Room and Newer Carpet in Bedroom
New Stainless-Steel Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Electric Stove/Oven
Freshly Painted
Ceiling fan in dining room.
Vaulted living room ceiling with skylights
Two closets in bedroom.
Ample cabinets for storage in bathroom.
Private Upstairs Balcony/Patio
Community laundry room: Newer coin operated washers and dryers
Community Barbecue and Outdoor Community gathering area
Outdoor Shower to rinse after beach
Locked bike storage for Residents
Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer
One reserved free parking spot behind the building.
Additional parking available to rent
No Pets Allowed
Sarah Quincy, Property Manager
CA DRE License 01926925
www.ashcraftinvestments.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.