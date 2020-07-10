All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1237 North Vulcan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1237 North Vulcan Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 2:35 PM

1237 North Vulcan Avenue

1237 North Vulcan Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2003106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1237 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
Blocks to Beach & Remodeled w/ Upstairs Balcony
Rent is only $1995/m
Property professionally cleaned following CDC guidelines.
For showing call, email, or text Sarah: 760-815-8572.
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Only $1995/mo
Available Now!
1 bed/1 bath
650 sq ft
Security Deposit: $1,000
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/36bf8d73-d355-4dad-bb54-a60f3e686971/?utm_source=captureapp.
New Paradigm Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Living Room and Newer Carpet in Bedroom
New Stainless-Steel Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Electric Stove/Oven
Freshly Painted
Ceiling fan in dining room.
Vaulted living room ceiling with skylights
Two closets in bedroom.
Ample cabinets for storage in bathroom.
Private Upstairs Balcony/Patio
Community laundry room: Newer coin operated washers and dryers
Community Barbecue and Outdoor Community gathering area
Outdoor Shower to rinse after beach
Locked bike storage for Residents
Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer
One reserved free parking spot behind the building.
Additional parking available to rent
No Pets Allowed
Sarah Quincy, Property Manager
CA DRE License 01926925
www.ashcraftinvestments.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 North Vulcan Avenue have any available units?
1237 North Vulcan Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1237 North Vulcan Avenue have?
Some of 1237 North Vulcan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 North Vulcan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1237 North Vulcan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 North Vulcan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1237 North Vulcan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1237 North Vulcan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1237 North Vulcan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1237 North Vulcan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 North Vulcan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 North Vulcan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1237 North Vulcan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1237 North Vulcan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1237 North Vulcan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 North Vulcan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 North Vulcan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 North Vulcan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 North Vulcan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1237 North Vulcan Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity