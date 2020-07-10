1237 North Vulcan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage

Blocks to Beach & Remodeled w/ Upstairs Balcony

Rent is only $1995/m

Property professionally cleaned following CDC guidelines.

For showing call, email, or text Sarah: 760-815-8572.

KEY FEATURES:

Available Now!

1 bed/1 bath

650 sq ft

Security Deposit: $1,000

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/36bf8d73-d355-4dad-bb54-a60f3e686971/?utm_source=captureapp.

New Paradigm Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Living Room and Newer Carpet in Bedroom

New Stainless-Steel Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Electric Stove/Oven

Freshly Painted

Ceiling fan in dining room.

Vaulted living room ceiling with skylights

Two closets in bedroom.

Ample cabinets for storage in bathroom.

Private Upstairs Balcony/Patio

Community laundry room: Newer coin operated washers and dryers

Community Barbecue and Outdoor Community gathering area

Outdoor Shower to rinse after beach

Locked bike storage for Residents

Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer

One reserved free parking spot behind the building.

Additional parking available to rent

No Pets Allowed

Sarah Quincy, Property Manager

CA DRE License 01926925

www.ashcraftinvestments.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.