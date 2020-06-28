Amenities

This 900 square foot, 2 bed / 2 bath condo in highly desirable Encinitas area is available NOW. Close to YMCA, shopping, grocery stores, beaches, and restaurants, with easy access to the freeway.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $300 off your first full month's rent if leased by 10/31!!!!



Unit features:



- 2 bed / 2 bath condo

- Full size washer and dryer included

- Gas range/oven, refrigerator, microwave

- Detached garage

- Private balcony, patio, double pane windows.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 9 months or 15 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- No pets allowed

- Water, sewer and garbage included, residents are responsible for all other utilities

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/107-Mangano-Cir-Encinitas-CA-92024



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



