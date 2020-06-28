All apartments in Encinitas
Encinitas, CA
107 Mangano Cir
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

107 Mangano Cir

107 Mangano Circle · No Longer Available
Location

107 Mangano Circle, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 900 square foot, 2 bed / 2 bath condo in highly desirable Encinitas area is available NOW. Close to YMCA, shopping, grocery stores, beaches, and restaurants, with easy access to the freeway.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $300 off your first full month's rent if leased by 10/31!!!!

Unit features:

- 2 bed / 2 bath condo
- Full size washer and dryer included
- Gas range/oven, refrigerator, microwave
- Detached garage
- Private balcony, patio, double pane windows.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 9 months or 15 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- No pets allowed
- Water, sewer and garbage included, residents are responsible for all other utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/107-Mangano-Cir-Encinitas-CA-92024

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

