This 900 square foot, 2 bed / 2 bath condo in highly desirable Encinitas area is available NOW. Close to YMCA, shopping, grocery stores, beaches, and restaurants, with easy access to the freeway.
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $300 off your first full month's rent if leased by 10/31!!!!
Unit features:
- 2 bed / 2 bath condo
- Full size washer and dryer included
- Gas range/oven, refrigerator, microwave
- Detached garage
- Private balcony, patio, double pane windows.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 9 months or 15 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- No pets allowed
- Water, sewer and garbage included, residents are responsible for all other utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/107-Mangano-Cir-Encinitas-CA-92024
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
www.mynd.co
