Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1336 Powell Street

1336 Powell Street · (510) 566-5842
Location

1336 Powell Street, Emeryville, CA 94608
Central Emeryville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1336 Powell Street · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2Bed+Den / 2.5Ba Townhome - Convenient Location - Rent: $3,600
Deposit: $3,800

Welcome home to this tri-level townhome with 2 master bedroom suites and a bonus den on the first floor. Main floor has open floorplan has chef's kitchen, dining room, livingroom and with bamboo floorings throughout. The kitchen features modern cabinets with granite countertops, and equipped with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs have two master suites with individual bathrooms each. The bathroom has shower over tub, and large vanity cabinets. The first floor has a bonus den area and the garage. Other features include 1 attached garage, in-unit washer and dryer, and balcony.

The home is located in one of Emeryville's most walk-able neighborhood and urban living. We are mins away from restaurants, shops, parks, freeway, and public transportation.

Additoinal terms:
- No pets
- Washer and dryer can be used by tenants, but tenants will be responsible for the maintenance
- Renter's insurance is required

Showing by appointment - please call or email to schedule! Ryan Chung 510-566-5842, ryan@hunterpeyton.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Powell Street have any available units?
1336 Powell Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1336 Powell Street have?
Some of 1336 Powell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Powell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Powell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Powell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Powell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 1336 Powell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Powell Street does offer parking.
Does 1336 Powell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 Powell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Powell Street have a pool?
No, 1336 Powell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Powell Street have accessible units?
No, 1336 Powell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Powell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 Powell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 Powell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 Powell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
