1336 Powell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2Bed+Den / 2.5Ba Townhome - Convenient Location - Rent: $3,600

Deposit: $3,800



Welcome home to this tri-level townhome with 2 master bedroom suites and a bonus den on the first floor. Main floor has open floorplan has chef's kitchen, dining room, livingroom and with bamboo floorings throughout. The kitchen features modern cabinets with granite countertops, and equipped with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs have two master suites with individual bathrooms each. The bathroom has shower over tub, and large vanity cabinets. The first floor has a bonus den area and the garage. Other features include 1 attached garage, in-unit washer and dryer, and balcony.



The home is located in one of Emeryville's most walk-able neighborhood and urban living. We are mins away from restaurants, shops, parks, freeway, and public transportation.



Additoinal terms:

- No pets

- Washer and dryer can be used by tenants, but tenants will be responsible for the maintenance

- Renter's insurance is required



Showing by appointment - please call or email to schedule! Ryan Chung 510-566-5842, ryan@hunterpeyton.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5816169)