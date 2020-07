Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful remodeled 2 bed 1 bath with brand new everything. Located in El Segundo School district. This unit has been completely remodeled. New granite counter tops, new paint, new floors, new cabinets, new fixtures, new windows, stove, refrigerator, fireplace, ceiling fans, and the list goes on. Garage parking for 1 car, plenty of street parking, quite building, no smoking.



Sorry, NO PETS.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=G11UQ6p8Zjx