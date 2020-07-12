Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:59 PM

354 Apartments for rent in El Segundo, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Segundo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
715 W. Acacia Avenue
715 West Acacia Avenue, El Segundo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2152 sqft
4 Bed/ 2 Bath House Rental in El Segundo - Less than a mile from the beach, this 4 bedroom rental house is so close to the ocean you can enjoy the sea breeze year round, or enjoy the central heating and AC from inside! On the edge of El Segundo,

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
440 Bungalow
440 Bungalow Drive, El Segundo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
997 sqft
Welcome home! Only 2 miles from the beach! Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath and an office area Single Family Home, includes 2 door oversized Car Garage, plenty of storage space, build-in closets, hard wood floors, remodeled bathroom, washer,

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
1345 E Grand Avenue
1345 East Grand Avenue, El Segundo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1362 sqft
Resort style living in El Segundo’s desirable gated Grand Tropez community. Lovely end unit with only one common or shared wall and private patio. Living room with fireplace that opens to a private outdoor patio - perfect for entertaining.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
665 W Palm Avenue
665 West Palm Avenue, El Segundo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1600 sqft
BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL completely remodeled 3 bdrm 2 bath (2 BDRM + OFFICE) home in El Segundo! **PETS OK - SMALLER PREFERRED ** New Kitchen, New Baths, New Paint, HARDWOOD FLOORS, Ocean Peek! AIR CONDITIONING! Perched above the street with terrific

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
229 W. Sycamore Avenue
229 West Sycamore Avenue, El Segundo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
1200 sqft
Completely Renovated El Segundo Home! - Newer 2 bdrm, 2 bath home ideally located on a quiet street in El Segundo.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
324 W Imperial Ave 4
324 West Imperial Avenue, El Segundo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
**GREAT LOCATION** 2 Bedrooms + 2 Bath - Property Id: 306933 Upstairs Front Facing Unit 324 W. Imperial Ave. #4 El Segundo, CA 90245 Large 2 Bedroom + 2 Full Bath Rent: $2,695.00 Deposit: $1,200.
Results within 1 mile of El Segundo
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
$
21 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,910
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
209 Rosecrans Avenue
209 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the beach lifestyle at this ground level unit, just a few doors to the sand and on the quiet stretch of Rosecrans that is located west of Highland Ave.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
226 33rd Street
226 33rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1600 sqft
226 33rd Street Available 07/20/20 Bright & Airy, Split Level Home w/ Amazing Ocean Views & Outdoor Space In Heart of North MB & 2 Blocks to Beach! - PROPERTY DETAILS: • 2BR / 2BA • Approx.

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #4, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
4931 W 134th Street
4931 West 134th Street, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1250 sqft
Extraordinary 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approx. 1,250 sq ft family home in highly desirable Holly Glen/Del Aire area of Hawthorne. Professionally landscaped front yard with lush vegetation and flowers creates a strong curb appeal.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1116 18th Street
1116 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1500 sqft
Life's a Beach... - Reimagined beach house with attention to detail - From the smooth white stucco exterior and landscaped grounds to the rich hardwood floors throughout, accented with high quality finishes and great natural lighting.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1836 12th Street 1
1836 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
**GREAT LOCATION** 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath - Property Id: 302359 Downstairs 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath 1836 12th St.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1801 Manhattan Beach Blvd #2, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,396 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Manhattan Village
23 LaFayette Court
23 Lafayette Court, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1937 sqft
Plan "4" Court Home, Newer Kitchen, with Breakfast Nook and large Dining Room. New wood like Floors are throughout this very light home. This plan has a large Master suite with a walk in closet.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Tree Section
587 36th Street
587 36th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2020 sqft
Thoughtfully remodeled modern home on a palm tree-lined street in the tree section of Manhattan Beach originally designed by architect John Blanton.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Tree Section
2501 Elm Avenue
2501 Elm Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1091 sqft
Tucked away from the hustle and bustle on Sepulveda Blvd, this newly remodeled home sits on a corner lot in the coveted Tree Section.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Tree Section
558 33rd Street
558 33rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
1776 sqft
Charming Tree Section home! 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, light and bright, with open kitchen. Picket fence entry into a private landscaped front yard.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
120 42nd Street
120 42nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1200 sqft
Enjoy waking up to the sound of the ocean. Take a morning stroll along the Strand with a warm cup of coffee or hit the waves at the well known surf spot El Porto.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
200 21st Street
200 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1845 sqft
Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Tree Section
750 27th Street
750 27th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1550 sqft
This charming tree section home is located in a great location & is a must-see! This home has hardwood floors throughout, a great yard, and an extra office/den area.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
325 33rd Place
325 33rd Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1224 sqft
Three beds, 2 baths , 2 car garage and close to beach, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, open beam ceilings, The inviting living area is on the 2nd floor. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in El Segundo, CA

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

