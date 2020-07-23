107 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Segundo, CA

AL
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
608 ILLINOIS CT. 1
608 Illinois Court, El Segundo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
900 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Huge CHARMING El Segundo 1 Bedroom! - Property Id: 324115 HUGE Unfurnished, Lower Apartment. It feels like your own house! 1 bedroom, 1 Bath, One year minimum lease.

Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
411 West Franklin Avenue - 6
411 W Franklin Ave, El Segundo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
625 sqft
- New Interior Design - Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances - All units with washer/dryer hook ups - Contemporary apartment renovation - Hardwood floors throughout - One parking spot in carport with dedicated storage area 8 unit apartment
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
$
22 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
807 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
131 Gull Street
131 Gull Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
800 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED BOTTOM UNIT Steps to the best surf beach in So Cal, El Porto, this unfurnished one bedroom apartment is in North Manhattan Beach, just a half block from the beach. The unit is approximately 800 ft and very light and airy.

Last updated June 1 at 09:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower
320 26th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
WALK STREET UNIT WITH SPACIOUS PRIVATE PATIO! - Situated on a quiet walk street near downtown Manhattan Beach, this furnished,1-bed, 1-bath lower unit offers an ideal vacation spot for a family of 2-4.

Last updated June 1 at 09:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit
319 25th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit Available 06/26/19 A QUIET AND RELAXING MANHATTAN BEACH GETAWAY, FURNISHED! - You`ll feel right at home in this beachy, furnished upper unit with hardwood floors and cozy fireplace.
Last updated July 23 at 02:14 AM
5 Units Available
Venice
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
Last updated July 23 at 02:04 AM
3 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
$
21 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,819
640 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
12 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,439
835 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
8 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,207
572 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
$
18 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Playa Pacifica
7600 W Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
Newly renovated apartments have granite countertops, vinyl strip wood-like flooring and wood cabinets. Community features tennis courts, fitness center, sauna and Resident's Lounge. Great location close to shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
$
45 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,673
1201 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
$
17 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
826 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
19 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,242
707 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
Last updated July 22 at 11:20 PM
8 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
663 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
9 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
778 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
3 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
774 sqft
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Last updated July 23 at 01:42 AM
$
28 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,423
769 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
$
67 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,573
888 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,676
925 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
51 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,496
828 sqft
We have captured the best of Los Angeles living by bringing seamless connectivity to our community, Concourse. Comprised of three buildings, with close proximity to major Los Angeles' destinations, the best of the city is right at your doorstep.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
675 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
20 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
656 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for El Segundo, CA

Left my wallet in El Segundo / Left my wallet in El Segundo / Left my wallet in El Segundo / I gotta get, I got-got ta get it - From "I Left My Wallet in El Segundo" by A Tribe Called Quest

El Segundo is a coastal city in Los Angeles County. Its 16,654 residents enjoy a prime spot just south of LAX airport, north of Manhattan Beach and east of the Pacific Ocean. So if it's an amazing location and proximity to the beach you're looking for -- and who isn't? -- it's time to start searching for rental properties in El Segundo.

Having trouble with Craigslist El Segundo? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in El Segundo, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in El Segundo offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in El Segundo, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

