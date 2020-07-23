107 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Segundo, CA
Left my wallet in El Segundo / Left my wallet in El Segundo / Left my wallet in El Segundo / I gotta get, I got-got ta get it - From "I Left My Wallet in El Segundo" by A Tribe Called Quest
El Segundo is a coastal city in Los Angeles County. Its 16,654 residents enjoy a prime spot just south of LAX airport, north of Manhattan Beach and east of the Pacific Ocean. So if it's an amazing location and proximity to the beach you're looking for -- and who isn't? -- it's time to start searching for rental properties in El Segundo.
Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in El Segundo offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.
There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.
If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in El Segundo, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.
Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.