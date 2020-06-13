117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in El Segundo, CA
Left my wallet in El Segundo / Left my wallet in El Segundo / Left my wallet in El Segundo / I gotta get, I got-got ta get it - From "I Left My Wallet in El Segundo" by A Tribe Called Quest
El Segundo is a coastal city in Los Angeles County. Its 16,654 residents enjoy a prime spot just south of LAX airport, north of Manhattan Beach and east of the Pacific Ocean. So if it's an amazing location and proximity to the beach you're looking for -- and who isn't? -- it's time to start searching for rental properties in El Segundo.
Finding an apartment in El Segundo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.