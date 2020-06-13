Apartment List
/
CA
/
el segundo
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

234 Apartments for rent in El Segundo, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
1345 E Grand Avenue
1345 East Grand Avenue, El Segundo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1362 sqft
Resort style living in El Segundo’s desirable gated Grand Tropez community. Lovely end unit with only one common or shared wall and private patio. Living room with fireplace that opens to a private outdoor patio - perfect for entertaining.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
416 Virginia Street
416 Virginia Street, El Segundo, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,726
3606 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
BEACH ENTERTAINER HM w/ POOL/JACUZZI & Views! - Property Id: 50552 Great El Segundo Beach & Downtown LOCATION! Walking distance to: - Beaches - Restaurants & Bars - Groceries - Shops - Bike Path - Activities - Beach Volleyball - Parks Entertain

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
1717 East Pine Avenue
1717 East Pine Avenue, El Segundo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
975 sqft
Call, text or email Emily at 714-628-6269 for more information! We have the best that El Segundo has to offer! This spacious 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom unit has everything you are looking for! Peaceful, surroundings with close proximity to 105, 405 and

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
665 W Palm Avenue
665 West Palm Avenue, El Segundo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1600 sqft
BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL completely remodeled 3 bdrm 2 bath (2 BDRM + OFFICE) home in El Segundo! **PETS OK - SMALLER PREFERRED ** New Kitchen, New Baths, New Paint, HARDWOOD FLOORS, Ocean Peek! AIR CONDITIONING! Perched above the street with terrific
Results within 1 mile of El Segundo
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
2 Units Available
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
3016 Walnut Avenue
3016 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
3450 sqft
This Beautiful MB Tree Section Home has 4 bedrooms plus a large office with closet and built-ins that could be used as a 5th bedroom.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Manhattan Village
1 Unit Available
16 Monterey Court
16 Monterey Ct, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1972 sqft
Gorgeous Plan 4 end unit nestled in private and prestigious Manhattan Beach Village! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus separate loft office which can also be used as play area or TV room.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
3613 Walnut Avenue
3613 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3545 sqft
Exquisite Tree Section Home - Stunning 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home in the exclusive Tree Section of Manhattan Beach with all the modern yet classic upgrades throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1660 sqft
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED - 3BR/2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
204 15th Place
204 15th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1957 sqft
OCEAN VIEW FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN BEACH! - Totally updated 3-bed, 3.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED Approx.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1100 sqft
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
626 17th Street
626 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1865 sqft
Charming ranch style home located on a cul-de-sac on Martyrs Hill. This home is just six blocks to the beach and walking distance to town, shops and restaurants.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
232 16th Place
232 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1455 sqft
Perfect Beach Home. Located in wonderful downtown Manhattan Beach. One block to beach, shops and restaurants. Park your car, no need to drive anywhere! All three bedrooms are spacious plus there is a big den/family room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 21st Street
200 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1845 sqft
Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
225 Rosecrans Ave
225 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1100 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live a block from the beach! This recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath El Porto home is a total dream, complete with a private front deck with Ocean Views and direct access to your personal one car garage with

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
3616 The Strand #A
3616 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
1365 sqft
**Beautiful Panoramic Ocean Views from this Completely Remodeled unit on The Strand** Just (literally) steps away from the sand and surf. Wake up to the soothing sounds of the waves and smell of fresh ocean air.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
2110 Ocean Drive
2110 Ocean Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,500
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Property can be rented on a monthly basis. Terms are negotiable. Location, location, location. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath is steps from the Manhattan Beach Strand and ocean. This beach tropical design home boasts an expansive 450 sq.ft.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
2009 Elm Avenue
2009 Elm Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3097 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom home is the one you've been waiting for! Tons of natural light everywhere, especially in the 2 story vaulted entryway and living room, which leads to the formal dining room, family room and Chef's Kitchen.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
465 32nd Street
465 32nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,750
4200 sqft
Absolutely beautiful, remodeled FULLY FURNISHED home located on the best street in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section. Located on a quiet cul-du-sac, this open concept home measures 4200 sq. feet with very spacious rooms and lots of natural light.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
3400 The Strand
3400 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$60,000
5478 sqft
3D tour https://bit.ly/3400strandhometour-The perfect Manhattan Beach home would be, of course, oceanfront on The Strand. It would need to be on an elevated, south-facing corner walkstreet lot for the most spectacular Palos Verdes to Malibu views.
City Guide for El Segundo, CA

Left my wallet in El Segundo / Left my wallet in El Segundo / Left my wallet in El Segundo / I gotta get, I got-got ta get it - From "I Left My Wallet in El Segundo" by A Tribe Called Quest

El Segundo is a coastal city in Los Angeles County. Its 16,654 residents enjoy a prime spot just south of LAX airport, north of Manhattan Beach and east of the Pacific Ocean. So if it's an amazing location and proximity to the beach you're looking for -- and who isn't? -- it's time to start searching for rental properties in El Segundo.

Having trouble with Craigslist El Segundo? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in El Segundo, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for El Segundo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Segundo 3 BedroomsEl Segundo Apartments with Balcony
El Segundo Apartments with GarageEl Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Apartments with ParkingEl Segundo Apartments with PoolEl Segundo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
El Segundo Cheap PlacesEl Segundo Dog Friendly ApartmentsEl Segundo Pet Friendly PlacesEl Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles