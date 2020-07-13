/
apartments with pool
113 Apartments for rent in El Segundo, CA with pool
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
416 Virginia Street
416 Virginia Street, El Segundo, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,282
3606 sqft
BEACH ENTERTAINER HM w/ POOL/JACUZZI & Views! - Property Id: 50552 Great El Segundo Beach & Downtown LOCATION! Walking distance to: - Beaches - Restaurants & Bars - Groceries - Shops - Bike Path - Activities - Beach Volleyball - Parks Entertain
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
1345 E Grand Avenue
1345 East Grand Avenue, El Segundo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1362 sqft
Resort style living in El Segundo’s desirable gated Grand Tropez community. Lovely end unit with only one common or shared wall and private patio. Living room with fireplace that opens to a private outdoor patio - perfect for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of El Segundo
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
22 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,910
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Manhattan Village
23 LaFayette Court
23 Lafayette Court, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1937 sqft
Plan "4" Court Home, Newer Kitchen, with Breakfast Nook and large Dining Room. New wood like Floors are throughout this very light home. This plan has a large Master suite with a walk in closet.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Tree Section
587 36th Street
587 36th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2020 sqft
Thoughtfully remodeled modern home on a palm tree-lined street in the tree section of Manhattan Beach originally designed by architect John Blanton.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
225 24th Street
225 24th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2406 sqft
This exclusive walkstreet home boasts some of the best ocean views in all of Manhattan Beach while ensuring your privacy. Former owner’s unit designed for every convenience, views & privacy.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Tree Section
3301 Pine Avenue
3301 Pine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
5723 sqft
3D tour at https://bit.
Results within 5 miles of El Segundo
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
22 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,102
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,701
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,779
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
56 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,550
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,075
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1424 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
79 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
45 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,593
930 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,648
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1396 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
14 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
The Tides
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1200 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
24 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
42 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,893
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
61 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,993
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1157 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
34 Units Available
Venice
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,417
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
19 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,253
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,764
1579 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
27 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,391
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
14 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,791
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,322
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
989 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
9 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,194
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
