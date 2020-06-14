Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:31 PM

152 Apartments for rent in El Segundo, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for El Segundo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
1717 East Pine Avenue
1717 East Pine Avenue, El Segundo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
975 sqft
Call, text or email Emily at 714-628-6269 for more information! We have the best that El Segundo has to offer! This spacious 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom unit has everything you are looking for! Peaceful, surroundings with close proximity to 105, 405 and

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
416 Virginia Street
416 Virginia Street, El Segundo, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,726
3606 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
BEACH ENTERTAINER HM w/ POOL/JACUZZI & Views! - Property Id: 50552 Great El Segundo Beach & Downtown LOCATION! Walking distance to: - Beaches - Restaurants & Bars - Groceries - Shops - Bike Path - Activities - Beach Volleyball - Parks Entertain

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
665 W Palm Avenue
665 West Palm Avenue, El Segundo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1600 sqft
BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL completely remodeled 3 bdrm 2 bath (2 BDRM + OFFICE) home in El Segundo! **PETS OK - SMALLER PREFERRED ** New Kitchen, New Baths, New Paint, HARDWOOD FLOORS, Ocean Peek! AIR CONDITIONING! Perched above the street with terrific

1 of 12

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
229 W. Sycamore Avenue
229 West Sycamore Avenue, El Segundo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
1200 sqft
Completely Renovated El Segundo Home! - Newer 2 bdrm, 2 bath home ideally located on a quiet street in El Segundo.
Results within 1 mile of El Segundo
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
22 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
2 Units Available
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
The Palms
4829 W 120th St, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community features convenient carport and relaxing pool. Units feature hardwood floors and oven range for convenience. Close to Eucalyptus Park with proximity to Interstate-405.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
2300 Laurel Avenue
2300 Laurel Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
2024 sqft
Exquisitely remodeled with attention to detail, this beautiful home is located on a quiet corner lot in the coveted American Martyrs neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED Approx.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1116 18th Street
1116 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1500 sqft
1116 18th Street Available 06/20/20 Life's a Beach...

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
3016 Walnut Avenue
3016 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
3450 sqft
This Beautiful MB Tree Section Home has 4 bedrooms plus a large office with closet and built-ins that could be used as a 5th bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1100 sqft
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
232 16th Place
232 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1455 sqft
Perfect Beach Home. Located in wonderful downtown Manhattan Beach. One block to beach, shops and restaurants. Park your car, no need to drive anywhere! All three bedrooms are spacious plus there is a big den/family room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
750 27th Street
750 27th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1550 sqft
This charming tree section home is located in a great location & is a must-see! This home has hardwood floors throughout, a great yard, and an extra office/den area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5162 West 142st Street
5162 W 142nd St, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Hawthorne. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
215 PL S POINSETTIA
215 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1650 sqft
COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
2512 Alma Avenue
2512 Alma Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
2000 sqft
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath ocean view townhome walking distance to the beach! This home boasts a ton of charm starting with original hardwood flooring throughout, plantation shutters, two custom detailed gas fireplaces, and beamed ceilings.

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
465 32nd Street
465 32nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,750
4200 sqft
Absolutely beautiful, remodeled FULLY FURNISHED home located on the best street in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section. Located on a quiet cul-du-sac, this open concept home measures 4200 sq. feet with very spacious rooms and lots of natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
424 Marine Avenue
424 Marine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1986 sqft
Spectacular Townhome Located in A+ Manhattan Beach Sand Section! Property is in Pristine Condition; Built in 2006 by Ken Johnson but shows like a New Home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
665 17th Street
665 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
4578 sqft
A rare opportunity to live in a gorgeous custom home on the most sought after street [cul-de-sac] in Manhattan Beach. The attention to detail is unparalleled in this design. Hand painted murals and ceilings in the entry, master and kids bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
13459 Glasgow Place
13459 Glasgow Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1098 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on a corner lot with large yard. The house has been newly painted and has hardwood floors throughout. A detached 2 car garage and gated driveway provide parking and storage space.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
407 28th Street
407 28th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,995
3010 sqft
A highly perched corner lot lends an airy openness to this one-year ew contemporary front unit townhome located in a quiet beach enclave just a few blocks to the ocean. 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths, with 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit
319 25th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit Available 06/26/19 A QUIET AND RELAXING MANHATTAN BEACH GETAWAY, FURNISHED! - You`ll feel right at home in this beachy, furnished upper unit with hardwood floors and cozy fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of El Segundo
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
2 Units Available
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for El Segundo, CA

Left my wallet in El Segundo / Left my wallet in El Segundo / Left my wallet in El Segundo / I gotta get, I got-got ta get it - From "I Left My Wallet in El Segundo" by A Tribe Called Quest

El Segundo is a coastal city in Los Angeles County. Its 16,654 residents enjoy a prime spot just south of LAX airport, north of Manhattan Beach and east of the Pacific Ocean. So if it's an amazing location and proximity to the beach you're looking for -- and who isn't? -- it's time to start searching for rental properties in El Segundo.

Having trouble with Craigslist El Segundo? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in El Segundo, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for El Segundo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

