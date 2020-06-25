9227 Florence Avenue

North East Downey, Beautiful townhome. Across the street from Doty Middle School, half a mile from 605 and 5 freeways. This is a two story, 2 bedroom 3 bath property. Pool and recreational room. Call for application and showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
