Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:08 AM

9227 Florence Avenue

9227 Florence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9227 Florence Avenue, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
North East Downey, Beautiful townhome. Across the street from Doty Middle School, half a mile from 605 and 5 freeways. This is a two story, 2 bedroom 3 bath property. Pool and recreational room. Call for application and showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9227 Florence Avenue have any available units?
9227 Florence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 9227 Florence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9227 Florence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9227 Florence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9227 Florence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 9227 Florence Avenue offer parking?
No, 9227 Florence Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9227 Florence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9227 Florence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9227 Florence Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9227 Florence Avenue has a pool.
Does 9227 Florence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9227 Florence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9227 Florence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9227 Florence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9227 Florence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9227 Florence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
