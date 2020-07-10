187 Apartments for rent in Downey, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
27 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
2 Units Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
5708 Dewar Ave.
5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
650 sqft
Monterey Park Adjacent - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Gar! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home with Separate Private Office. - ** ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL! ** The dream work-from-home scenario. From award-winning builders D.R.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10425 El Rancho Dr
10425 El Rancho Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent $2095 monthly rent, $2095 security deposit, $2095 last month rent This home is a on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors through out. Huge master bedroom.

1 of 59

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Currently available as of 7/2/2020: You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14125 Coteau Dr
14125 Coteau Drive, South Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment near many schools. - Property Id: 299256 First month is five hundred dollars off! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299256 Property Id 299256 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850960)

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Artesia Freeway Corridor
2820 70th Street
2820 E 70th St, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1284 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Unit with central heating and A/C, laundry and on-site parking. Secure duplex property near restaurants, and shopping centers in Long Beach and Paramount.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Paramount
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
8607 Strub Ave
8607 Strub Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed 1 Bath Pool House for Rent with ALL Utilities Included- 1.5 Miles from Whittier College - Close to Whittier College. Internet, washer, and dryer usage included. Yes, pool usage is included.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Compton
4507 E PIXLEY ST
4507 East Pixley Street, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED AND READY FOR YOU! ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has everything you need, new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, new windows, new granite kitchen counter

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
500 W Floral Drive
500 West Floral Drive, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
One level single family home, with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood flooring throughout the home, with tile in kitchen and bathroom. Partially furnished includes refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher, stove, outdoor BBQ, and microwave.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Bixby Knolls
4477 North Banner Drive - 4
4477 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
647 sqft
Property Address: 4477 North Banner Drive, #4, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona Ramona @ entouragepm.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9636 Mines Avenue
9636 Mines Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2002 sqft
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths with 2 car garage and extra space for parking in the parkway.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Artesia
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
2304 Fulton Avenue
2304 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Great for family. Conveniently located to all major cities. See map. Tons of storage space. Pool, backyard with firepit and garden bed to grow your own veggies. Den with gas fireplace. Lawn with drought tolerant plants. Central air. Walk in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
9319 Alondra Boulevard
9319 Alondra Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1980 sqft
2nd & 3rd Floor Available 07/31/20 THIS RECENTLY BUILT 3 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS AND DEN, 3 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH OPEN SPACED KITCHEN AND DINING AREA, DECK OFF THE LARGE KITCHEN, OWNER SPENT OVER $ 45,000.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
60 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Wren
1230 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,730
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1178 sqft
WREN Apartments is located at 1230 S. Olive St Los Angeles, CA and is managed by Mack Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
29 Units Available
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
6 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,293
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
4 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Hikari
375 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,728
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1039 sqft
Situated in Little Tokyo on E 2nd St. Luxury apartment homes have walk-in closets, laundry facilities and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, a concierge service and a fire pit.

July 2020 Downey Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Downey Rent Report. Downey rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Downey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Downey Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Downey Rent Report. Downey rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Downey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Downey rents increased over the past month

Downey rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Downey stand at $1,572 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,020 for a two-bedroom. Downey's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Downey throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 5 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Downey

    Rent growth in Downey has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Downey is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Downey's median two-bedroom rent of $2,020 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Downey remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Seattle (+0.2%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,678, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Downey than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Downey is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

