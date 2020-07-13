All apartments in Downey
Find more places like
Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Square

12535 Brookshire Ave · (562) 457-6094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12547-205 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 12547-204 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12517-203 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 12535-102 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
The Square located in the city of Downey offers a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and desires. Located across the street from a charming park and close to the new Downey Landing, this community has all your needs covered. Easy access to the 105, 710, and 605 freeways, Minutes from Norwalk, Paramount, Santa Fe Springs, Bellflower, Lakewood, and ALL of Orange County. Walking distance to The Promenade at Downey, Cinemark Theaters XD, Downey Museum of Art, Downey Aquatics Center and Library, 24 Hour Fitness,Metrolink Greenline Station, Kaiser Hospital, Alameda Elementary, Sussman Middle School, and Downey High!And so much more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-6 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50.94 per application
Deposit: $500 (on approved credit)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $50
restrictions: 25 lbs limit
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $50
restrictions: 25 lbs limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Square have any available units?
Square has 4 units available starting at $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does Square have?
Some of Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Square currently offering any rent specials?
Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Square is pet friendly.
Does Square offer parking?
Yes, Square offers parking.
Does Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Square have a pool?
No, Square does not have a pool.
Does Square have accessible units?
No, Square does not have accessible units.
Does Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Square has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 BedroomsDowney Apartments with ParkingDowney Apartments with PoolDowney Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles