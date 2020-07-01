205 Apartments for rent in Downey, CA with hardwood floors
"You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down." (George Bailey, It's a Wonderful Life)
Downey may be a small town but it is well-known for a few outstanding accomplishments. The city is boasted as the place where the Apollo Space Program. Think about it. This is where America's journey to the moon started. Downey is the first city to host two of the most famous fast food restaurants to boot; it is home to the oldest McDonalds and the first Taco Bell restaurant.
Within 12 miles from the famous Los Angeles Civic Center, 5 miles from Orange County, and 10 miles from the breathtaking view of the Pacific coastline, Downey is situated close to some of the best areas in Southern California. You can reach each of these places by jumping on one of the convenient freeways located throughout the city. Downey offers the best of both worlds. It is in close proximity to major cities and attractions but it has a small town atmosphere and pleasant mixture of wonderful neighborhoods. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Downey renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.