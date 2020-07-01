Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM

205 Apartments for rent in Downey, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Downey renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1275 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Downey
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 12:41pm
4 Units Available
Pico Rivera
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1050 sqft
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
10 Units Available
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Downey
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
27 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,406
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 01:50pm
4 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
5 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 12:31pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Californian in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,180
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,565
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 12:46pm
1 Unit Available
Dairy
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2011 E Alondra Blvd
2011 East Alondra Boulevard, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated apartment with carport in the alley! - Property Id: 217900 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
5708 Dewar Ave.
5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
650 sqft
East Los Angeles - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Garage! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
10721 Valleyview Ave.
10721 Valley View Ave, South Whittier, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2201 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious House - Property Id: 301845 This home is extra spacious and in the East Whittier School District. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with 2200 sq.ft of living space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
321 W Magnolia St
321 West Magnolia Street, Compton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
820 sqft
Compton 2 bedroom 1 Bath (Section 8 Ok) - Property Id: 228280 Quite 4 unit building with a single off street parking spot. The unit is upstairs with a front view.

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10425 El Rancho Dr
10425 El Rancho Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent $2095 monthly rent, $2095 security deposit, $2095 last month rent This home is a on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors through out. Huge master bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
10236 Walnut Street
10236 Walnut Street, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1050 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2545 House with 3bedroom, 1.5 baths, cozy kitchen, white cabinets, stainless steel sink and and stainless steel dishwasher, gray quartz counters. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
15922 Bullis Rd
15922 South Bullis Road, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath .

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
13738 Trumball St
13738 Trumball Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1536 sqft
Home For Rent in Whittier - AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome Home! Tenant Planet is proud to present this single level beautiful home in the desirable city of Whittier! 3 Bedroom/ 1.

1 of 3

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Uptown Whittier
13319 Penn St Apt A
13319 Penn Street, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Small building only 7 units at property street parking newly renovated units !! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5768165)

1 of 2

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
500 W Floral Drive
500 West Floral Drive, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
One level single family home, with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood flooring throughout the home, with tile in kitchen and bathroom. Partially furnished includes refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher, stove, outdoor BBQ, and microwave.

1 of 32

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Montebello
625 N 6th Street
625 North 6th Street, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2094 sqft
Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods of North Montebello, this custom remodeled home brings so much elegance and one of a kind floor plan.

1 of 66

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Cerritos
16404 GREENLAKE Lane
16404 Greenlake Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1559 sqft
SUNDANCE TOWNHOME FOR RENT * CLEAN AND FRESH * 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 30

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Uptown Whittier
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
4036 Rosemead Boulevard #44 - 44
4036 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1196 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath condominium. Upgraded features include new flooring, freshly painted, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, new stove/oven. Double car attached garage, interior laundry area.
City Guide for Downey, CA

"You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down." (George Bailey, It's a Wonderful Life)

Downey may be a small town but it is well-known for a few outstanding accomplishments. The city is boasted as the place where the Apollo Space Program. Think about it. This is where America's journey to the moon started. Downey is the first city to host two of the most famous fast food restaurants to boot; it is home to the oldest McDonalds and the first Taco Bell restaurant.

Within 12 miles from the famous Los Angeles Civic Center, 5 miles from Orange County, and 10 miles from the breathtaking view of the Pacific coastline, Downey is situated close to some of the best areas in Southern California. You can reach each of these places by jumping on one of the convenient freeways located throughout the city. Downey offers the best of both worlds. It is in close proximity to major cities and attractions but it has a small town atmosphere and pleasant mixture of wonderful neighborhoods. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Downey, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Downey renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

