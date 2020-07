Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub on-site laundry

Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County. In addition to blending the best of the metropolitan conveniences, we offer the comfortable and resort-style community you've been searching for!



Our Downey apartments offer a variety of newly renovated one and two-bedroom floor plans featuring fully-equipped kitchens, oversized closets, and a private patio or balcony in select homes. Check out the amenities that set us apart from the rest. We are a pet friendly apartment community that has 3 dog parks, a 24-Hour Fitness Center and a refreshing swimming pool.