Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

49 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Downey, CA

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Downey
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Downey
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
1 Unit Available
El Rancho
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Paramount
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cudahy
4381 Clara St
4381 Clara Street, Cudahy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Close to Schools and transportation very clean quiet neighborhood (RLNE5745784)

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Maywood
3574 E 56th Street
3574 East 56th Street, Maywood, CA
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled studio home with all new laminate flooring, new kitchen with quartz counter tops, fridge/stove/microwave/TV, new windows, new bathroom, recess lighting, central air/heat, & fresh paint inside/out. All Utilities Included.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
810 W 137th St
810 West 137th Street, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***NOW RENTING 1BR unit.*** Welcome to Compton is one of the oldest cities in southern Los Angeles County, California. Situated south of downtown Los Angeles. It is known as the "Hub City" due to its geographic centrality in Los Angeles County.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Dairy
488 E Louise Street
488 East Louise Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1bed/1bath upstairs apartment with 1-car parking space in the City of Long Beach. Large living room area. Kitchen comes with stove, oven, and plenty of cabinets. ***Refrigerator was left by previous tenant.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lynwood
11600 Atlantic Avenue
11600 Atlantic Avenue, Lynwood, CA
Studio
$1,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11600 Atlantic Avenue in Lynwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Dairy
19 E Ellis Street
19 East Ellis Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,225
700 sqft
Spacious Studio House: Stand Alone with parking - Property Id: 37922 BEST AND QUICKEST way to reach me is via text message: 424-232-3539 TEXTS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED. Spacious Stand alone Studio House. Closer to a 1 bedroom then a studio.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Montebello
1505 1/2 Beverly Terrace
1505 1/2 W Beverly Ter, Montebello, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Apartment for Rent, Montebello - Requirements are 3 times the income to rent, good credit, minimum 2 years employment at the same job or industry.
Results within 10 miles of Downey
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
40 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,427
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1023 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
21 Units Available
Historic Cultural
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,390
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,602
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1058 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Studio House
830 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,225
160 sqft
Embrace creativity at Studio House in downtown LA In this heritage three-story building, each of the 42 stylish micro-lofts feature a smart layout, ranging in size from 140 to 190 SF, designer kitchens, luxury finishes, and come semi-furnished.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sutter
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
. $500 off on the 1st month rent (OAC). Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Freshly painted unit with vinyl floors. Utilities: Water, Trash. Appliances: Stove. Parking: 1 assigned IT490318 - IT49MC6231
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
3 Units Available
Imperial Estates West
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated April 7 at 08:11pm
4 Units Available
Bixby Park
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Great location. Well maintained property in Long Beach, CA, located just a few blocks away from Broadway, the beach, 4th Street, and more. Stove and refrigerator included. Shared laundry in building.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Heights
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,455
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome home to 305 Coronado Long Beach in Long Beach, CA.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
2 Units Available
Alhambra
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,450
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Mary
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
800 Linden is located in the East Village neighborhood of Downtown Long Beach. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments. We offer newly renovated units, 1 year lease, elevator and on-site laundry for our residents convenience.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1317 Termino Ave
1317 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Studio Apt. East Long Beach - Property Id: 224287 Beautiful studio apartment located at East Long Beach. Quiet and serene.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Mary
744 Pine Ave 10
744 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled Studio Next To The Beach! - Property Id: 309383 744 PINE AVE, PRIME LONG BEACH STUDIO IN HISTORIC VINTAGE BUILDING WITH GATED ACCESS ON PINE AVENUE NEAR 6TH STREET. WALK TO OCEAN, AQUARIUM, DOWNTOWN RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING....

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Willmore City
912-922 Cedar Ave.
912 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Available 07/20/20 Stunning 1Bd/1Ba Apartment in Long Beach - Property Id: 216870 The Irene and Barbara Apts located at 912 & 922 Cedar avenue Long Beach CA 90813 was built in 1963 and features a courtyard with "2" two-story buildings, an onsite

July 2020 Downey Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Downey Rent Report. Downey rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Downey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Downey Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Downey Rent Report. Downey rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Downey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Downey rents increased over the past month

Downey rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Downey stand at $1,572 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,020 for a two-bedroom. Downey's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Downey throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 5 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Downey

    Rent growth in Downey has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Downey is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Downey's median two-bedroom rent of $2,020 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Downey remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Seattle (+0.2%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,678, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Downey than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Downey is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

