Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:56 PM

36 Accessible Apartments for rent in Downey, CA

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
27 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,406
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 12:21pm
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
793 sqft
Mulberry Drive Apartments. Great location. The property offers an attractive range of amenities including covered carport parking, a large central courtyard, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.
1 of 23

Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,180
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,565
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
1 of 4

Last updated July 1 at 12:05pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bixby Knolls
4568 N. Banner Drive - 3
4568 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
520 sqft
Property Address: 4568 N Banner Dr, #3, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona at 562-388-3347 or email ramona @ entouragepm.com Bright and airy apartment, located on a beautiful tree-lined street.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bixby Knolls
4477 North Banner Drive - 4
4477 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
647 sqft
Property Address: 4477 North Banner Drive, #4, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona Ramona @ entouragepm.
1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
35 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,730
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1098 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
74 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,795
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1311 sqft
888 at Grand Hope Park is located just steps away from The Bloc, the Financial District and more.
1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,870
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,190
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,960
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
1 of 71

Last updated July 1 at 02:23pm
56 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,130
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,097
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
992 sqft
Welcome to your new home at the Broadway Palace Apartments in LA, luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles where elegance is re-defined.
1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 12:44pm
82 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,130
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1062 sqft
The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none.
1 of 68

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
200 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,458
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,014
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,857
1123 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
1 of 38

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
204 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,791
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,985
1706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$17,625
3360 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Circa is a new collection of luxury apartments, unlike anything Downtown Los Angeles has seen before.
1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 12:23pm
4 Units Available
Imperial Estates West
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 51

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
120 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,185
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1213 sqft
Welcome to the Alamitos, Long Beach's newest luxury apartment community. Just minutes away from the beach and blocks away from the Arts District. Our studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom homes feature the latest features that will help you escape.
1 of 45

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
76 Units Available
Historic Cultural
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,775
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 42

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,745
841 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1189 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1925 sqft
Luxury apartments in Los Angeles Financial District. Walk to restaurants, cultural attractions and shopping. Residence kitchens include Bosch appliances, glass and quartz countertops, and wood slab flooring. Doorman, valet service, clubhouse and pool.
1 of 28

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
269 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,340
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,785
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1061 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,460
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
1671 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
La Habra City
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 2

Last updated June 29 at 11:23am
2 Units Available
Alhambra
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodside Terrace Apartments in Alhambra. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,759
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
951 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
1 of 51

Last updated June 22 at 10:42pm
194 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,707
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,606
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1238 sqft
Introducing downtown's first Thoughtful Living™ high-rise to South Park. Located at 12th and Grand, we offer well-appointed apartments, uncompromised views, and expansive amenity offerings.

July 2020 Downey Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Downey Rent Report. Downey rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Downey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Downey rents increased over the past month

Downey rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Downey stand at $1,572 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,020 for a two-bedroom. Downey's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Downey throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 5 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Downey

    Rent growth in Downey has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Downey is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Downey's median two-bedroom rent of $2,020 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Downey remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Seattle (+0.2%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,678, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Downey than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Downey is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

