422 Apartments for rent in Downey, CA with parking
"You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down." (George Bailey, It's a Wonderful Life)
Downey may be a small town but it is well-known for a few outstanding accomplishments. The city is boasted as the place where the Apollo Space Program. Think about it. This is where America's journey to the moon started. Downey is the first city to host two of the most famous fast food restaurants to boot; it is home to the oldest McDonalds and the first Taco Bell restaurant.
Within 12 miles from the famous Los Angeles Civic Center, 5 miles from Orange County, and 10 miles from the breathtaking view of the Pacific coastline, Downey is situated close to some of the best areas in Southern California. You can reach each of these places by jumping on one of the convenient freeways located throughout the city. Downey offers the best of both worlds. It is in close proximity to major cities and attractions but it has a small town atmosphere and pleasant mixture of wonderful neighborhoods. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Downey apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.