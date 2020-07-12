Apartment List
/
CA
/
downey
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

422 Apartments for rent in Downey, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Downey apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,638
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Downey
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
8 Units Available
Downey
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Downey
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Downey
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Downey
10612 Parrot Avenue
10612 Parrot Avenue, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs apartment for rent in North Downey towards the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Downey
8521 Stewart And Gray Road
8521 Stewart and Gray Road, Downey, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2240 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of Downey. Features a living room and family room, nice master bedroom, and a yard with covered patio. The home has been tastefully remodeled through out.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Downey
9334 SIDEVIEW Drive
9334 Sideview Drive, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1174 sqft
HOME IS FOR LEASE.This is a SFR that has GREAT CURB appeal. 3 Bedrooms with 1 Bathroom. Front yard is fenced into keep you safe. beautifully manicured front and rear lawn. House has Original wooden floors throughout Living Room and Bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated March 30 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downey
10514 La Reina Avenue
10514 La Reina Avenue, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs apartment in N. Downey. Now available for immediate move-in.

1 of 32

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
Downey
10535 Clancey Avenue
10535 Clancey Avenue, Downey, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3443 sqft
https://youtu.be/7PpQ1aYowJE

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Downey
9347 Buell Street
9347 Buell Street, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2280 sqft
Completely Renovated - Interior and Exterior; Hardwood floors through out, Granite Counters, Kitchen and Bathrooms: Located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood and close to Elementary and Middle schools with good ratings; Huge backyard which
Results within 1 mile of Downey
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Pico Rivera
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1050 sqft
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
9547 Somerset Boulevard
9547 Somerset Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1206 sqft
3 bed 1.5 bath. Band new Master suite constructed in 2019. Large living room with abundance of natual light and large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Separate dinning room and laundry. Front house of a large shared lot.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Norwalk
10903 Hoback Street
10903 Hoback Street, Norwalk, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2695.00 Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 1 bath house (1200 sq ft approx) on a corner lot.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe Springs
9529 Orr And Day Rd
9529 Orr and Day Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1200 sqft
Spacious New House in heart of Santa Fe Springs - Property Id: 171305 All new 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom luxurious front house in the heart of Santa Fe Springs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
14767 Ryon Avenue
14767 Ryon Ave, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
We are please to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home situated on a duplex in the city of Bellflower. This single-story home has new paint, new floors new kitchen, inside laundry, new bathroom and light fixtures throughout the home.
Results within 5 miles of Downey
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,778
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Uptown Whittier
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Downey, CA

"You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down." (George Bailey, It's a Wonderful Life)

Downey may be a small town but it is well-known for a few outstanding accomplishments. The city is boasted as the place where the Apollo Space Program. Think about it. This is where America's journey to the moon started. Downey is the first city to host two of the most famous fast food restaurants to boot; it is home to the oldest McDonalds and the first Taco Bell restaurant.

Within 12 miles from the famous Los Angeles Civic Center, 5 miles from Orange County, and 10 miles from the breathtaking view of the Pacific coastline, Downey is situated close to some of the best areas in Southern California. You can reach each of these places by jumping on one of the convenient freeways located throughout the city. Downey offers the best of both worlds. It is in close proximity to major cities and attractions but it has a small town atmosphere and pleasant mixture of wonderful neighborhoods. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Downey, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Downey apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

