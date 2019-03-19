1809 Cliffbranch Drive

Amenities

With spectacular paranomic views of mountain and city lights!!! this cozy and sweet home is nested in City of Diamond Bar, within Walnut Valley School District, walking distance to Diamond Bar High School. The house features 1708 soft living space , 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms, family room, living room, and formal dinning area. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has granite top and stainless appliances. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and dual-sink with granite top. The patio overlooks paranomic view and provides good space for entertaining. Two cars garage. Must have good credit score to lease.