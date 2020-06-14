126 Apartments for rent in Diamond Bar, CA with hardwood floors

"And I've been drivin' down that road, Back towards Diamond Bar, Diamond Bar, Diamond Bar..." (- Stan Ridgway, Back Towards Diamond Bar)

The city of Diamond Bar is located in eastern Los Angeles County. The population is 55,544 and growing as Los Angeles County continues to spread. This close knit community takes great pride in the city, homes, careers and quality of life in the Southern California region. There is a featured home decorating contest for the holidays that many of the residents take part in each year. The winner always has the best lawn displays and the most energy-efficient decorations... Clark Griswolds of the city need not enter! If you have the means to move here, you will not be disappointed by anything more than the long commute if you work in the Greater Los Angeles Metro area. Oh yeah, and you might not enjoy the relatively high taxes, but it's not bad of a trade-off for living in a city as beautiful as this one!