1 bedroom apartments
107 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Diamond Bar, CA
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
2850 Shadow Canyon Road
2850 Shadow Canyon Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
In gated community The Country in Diamond Bar 1 bed 1 bath cottage separated from main house: LEASED FULLY FURNISHED truly turn key, The great room includes combined Kitchen with electric stove top, microwave and refrigerator ,living room, dinning
Results within 1 mile of Diamond Bar
35 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
925 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
1 Unit Available
3775 Legato Court
3775 Legato Court, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
740 sqft
Don’t miss the opportunity to lease this upgraded end unit condominium in Allegro Villas! This 1bed, 1bath condo also offers a small room that could be used as an office or playroom.
Results within 5 miles of Diamond Bar
8 Units Available
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
690 sqft
Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has a basketball court, BBQ and gym. Located close to Chino Hill State Park.
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
724 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
11 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
853 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
12 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,576
677 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Brea-Olinda
9 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
West La Verne
2 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rowland
15 Units Available
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
655 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
28 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Eastland
7 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
725 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
619 sqft
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
6 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
726 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Brea-Olinda
21 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
Brea-Olinda
17 Units Available
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Brea-Olinda
5 Units Available
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
682 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Country Woods Apartment Homes is located in beautiful Brea, California, close to shopping and dining options.
Lordsburg
1 Unit Available
1868 3rd St #3
1868 3rd Street, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Bungalow in the heart of downtown La Verne - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home is recently updated throughout. It's the back unit and has it's own parking spot and entrance.
1 Unit Available
762 Hawthorne Place
762 East Hawthorne Place, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
POMONA - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath - Freestanding 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit with no shared walls in the City of Pomona close to shopping and transportation. For viewings please call: Joe Corral Cell: 626-702-4288 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5763359)
1 Unit Available
850 S. San Antonio Ave
850 South San Antonio Avenue, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
This house has been recently updated and has granite counters and a new dishwasher and stove. Large living room with wood laminate floors makes the unit look really modern. House located across from Washington Elementary.
1 Unit Available
11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue
11003 1/2 Kadota Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
One story 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, all utilities paid, stove top, microwave , one parking space. No pets please. DRE 01038838 Please drive by 1st, before calling.
Results within 10 miles of Diamond Bar
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
802 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
