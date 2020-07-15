/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:37 PM
114 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Diamond Bar, CA
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F
2320 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
970 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo with washer, dryer, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Kitchen has quartz countertops. 2 parking spaces - one garage with storage space and 1 carport. Common swimming pool, 2 jacuzzis and BBQ grills.
Results within 1 mile of Diamond Bar
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
39 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
356 Carrione Court
356 Carrione Court, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1392 sqft
Welcome home to this great Condo in an exclusive community! This home has 2 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. Dining room, living room, lovely patio. 2 Car garage attached, washer and dryer inside garage. Community pool and spa. Close to 71, 60, 10 Fwy.
Results within 5 miles of Diamond Bar
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
20 Units Available
Rowland
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
11 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
15 Units Available
Galaxie
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
8 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
1095 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 07:51 PM
8 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
8 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1115 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent. Imagine a unique blend of community, creativity, and location.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
7 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
10 Units Available
Amar-Lark Ellen
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
858 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
18 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1117 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:51 PM
6 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
880 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Brea-Olinda
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Redwood Court Townhomes in Brea. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
901 sqft
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
3 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
928 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Country Woods Apartment Homes is located in beautiful Brea, California, close to shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
3 Units Available
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
860 sqft
Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has a basketball court, BBQ and gym. Located close to Chino Hill State Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
6 Units Available
San Dimas
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
954 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
8 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
7 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Galaxie
2601 East Valley Boulevard
2601 Valley Boulevard, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, granite counters, ceiling fan, air conditioning, mirrored closets, stove, microwave, dishwasher, covered parking, on-site laundry, swimming pool More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
317 Pony Express Road
317 Pony Express Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1322 sqft
Impeccable, very well maintained home in a good area of San Dimas* Close to all conveniences* Granite Countertops* Hardwood floors in the living room* newer tiles in dining and kitchen* good sized patio area* will not last!
Similar Pages
Diamond Bar 2 BedroomsDiamond Bar 3 BedroomsDiamond Bar Apartments with BalconiesDiamond Bar Apartments with Garages
Diamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDiamond Bar Apartments with ParkingDiamond Bar Apartments with PoolsDiamond Bar Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA