138 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Diamond Bar, CA
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 23
1 of 62
1 of 40
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 58
1 of 42
1 of 21
1 of 34
1 of 37
1 of 20
1 of 39
1 of 26
1 of 11
1 of 43
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 20
"And I've been drivin' down that road, Back towards Diamond Bar, Diamond Bar, Diamond Bar..." (- Stan Ridgway, Back Towards Diamond Bar)
The city of Diamond Bar is located in eastern Los Angeles County. The population is 55,544 and growing as Los Angeles County continues to spread. This close knit community takes great pride in the city, homes, careers and quality of life in the Southern California region. There is a featured home decorating contest for the holidays that many of the residents take part in each year. The winner always has the best lawn displays and the most energy-efficient decorations... Clark Griswolds of the city need not enter! If you have the means to move here, you will not be disappointed by anything more than the long commute if you work in the Greater Los Angeles Metro area. Oh yeah, and you might not enjoy the relatively high taxes, but it's not bad of a trade-off for living in a city as beautiful as this one! See more
Finding an apartment in Diamond Bar that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.