Apartment List
/
CA
/
diamond bar
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

266 Apartments for rent in Diamond Bar, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Diamond Bar apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F
2320 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
970 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo with washer, dryer, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Kitchen has quartz countertops. 2 parking spaces - one garage with storage space and 1 carport. Common swimming pool, 2 jacuzzis and BBQ grills.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd
1338 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1079 sqft
This home is in the prestigious Walnut school district. It has a open space floor plan with plenty of natural light.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
23430 Sunset Crossing Rd A
23430 Sunset Crossing Road, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1051 sqft
Beautiful Single Story upgraded Townhome - This is a single story town-home that has been updated with new stainless steel Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. It also includes a stainless steel refrigerator.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
2990 Malaga Circle
2990 Malaga Circle, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1480 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This light and bright turn key End unit is located in one of desirable "Lake Bright" gated community. This highly desirable Walnut Valley Unified school distract neighborhood home with a short distance to market place, restaurants and more.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
23042 Rio Lobos Road
23042 Rio Lobos Road, Diamond Bar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2242 sqft
Highly upgraded 2 story home in the Walnut Valley Unified School District. 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Great curb appeal and hillside view of the Country Estates.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
21950 Birds Eye Drive
21950 Birds Eye Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2007 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! This incredible 4 bedroom single lever home comes fully furnished with designer style furniture. When you walk in you will think its a model home.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
760 Golden Springs Dr #A
760 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1438 sqft
760 GOLDEN SPRINGS DR #A DIAMOND BAR, 91765 (3 BED/2.5 BATH) - This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,438 living sqft. w/central air/heat.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
1208 Greycrest Place
1208 Greycrest Place, Diamond Bar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2494 sqft
Welcome to 1208 GreyCrest Place, City of Diamond Bar. Situated in a quiet cul de sac with Award Winning Walnut Valley Unified School District. Beautiful View House with 4 rooms, 2.5 baths, and 3-car-garage. Wood floor throughout the house.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
353 N Prospectors Road
353 North Prospectors Road, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1260 sqft
“Home-Sweet-Home” This Fully upgrade Corner Lot single-story home is located in the highly-desired & Coveted quiet neighborhood city of Diamond Bar.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
20848 QUAIL RUN Drive
20848 Quail Run Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2186 sqft
Gorgeous Home in The High Country~TURNKEY~Completely Furnished, Prestigious 2 Story, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in the Highly Desirable Peaceful Hills of Diamond Bar, New Interior Paint, Granite Counters, NEW Stainless Steel French Door
Results within 1 mile of Diamond Bar
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39 Sawtelle Court
39 Sawtelle St, Pomona, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
39 Sawtelle Court Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Brand new 5BD/4BR open-concept home in Phillips Ranch Pomona - Brand new home located at Phillips Ranch in Pomona.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
356 Carrione Court
356 Carrione Court, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1392 sqft
Welcome home to this great Condo in an exclusive community! This home has 2 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. Dining room, living room, lovely patio. 2 Car garage attached, washer and dryer inside garage. Community pool and spa. Close to 71, 60, 10 Fwy.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11 Quail Summit Circle
11 Quail Summit Circle, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1817 sqft
Nestled in on a quite cul-de-sac in Phillips Ranch is this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Rowland Heights
20456 Tam Oshanter Drive
20456 Tam O Shanter Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2073 sqft
Welcome home! This rare single story 4 bed 2 bath home is for lease. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a hill, it is close to the renown Royal Vista Golf Course in Walnut.
Results within 5 miles of Diamond Bar
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,054
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Rowland Heights
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,891
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,744
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
20 Units Available
Rowland
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,641
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,573
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
23 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
City Guide for Diamond Bar, CA

"And I've been drivin' down that road, Back towards Diamond Bar, Diamond Bar, Diamond Bar..." (- Stan Ridgway, Back Towards Diamond Bar)

The city of Diamond Bar is located in eastern Los Angeles County. The population is 55,544 and growing as Los Angeles County continues to spread. This close knit community takes great pride in the city, homes, careers and quality of life in the Southern California region. There is a featured home decorating contest for the holidays that many of the residents take part in each year. The winner always has the best lawn displays and the most energy-efficient decorations... Clark Griswolds of the city need not enter! If you have the means to move here, you will not be disappointed by anything more than the long commute if you work in the Greater Los Angeles Metro area. Oh yeah, and you might not enjoy the relatively high taxes, but it's not bad of a trade-off for living in a city as beautiful as this one! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Diamond Bar, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Diamond Bar apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 BedroomsDiamond Bar 3 BedroomsDiamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Apartments with Garage
Diamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDiamond Bar Apartments with ParkingDiamond Bar Apartments with PoolDiamond Bar Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Diamond Bar Cheap PlacesDiamond Bar Dog Friendly ApartmentsDiamond Bar Furnished ApartmentsDiamond Bar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles