/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
202 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Diamond Bar, CA
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1566 Sunbluff Drive
1566 Sunbluff Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
Home with Breathtaking City Light, Mountain and Canyon View in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry to Living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Formal Dining with a Glorious Chandelier hanging from the high ceiling.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1251 Longview Dr
1251 Longview Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1884 sqft
Diamond Bar - Location! Location! Fantastic Walnut Valley Award School District - Quail Summit Elemental, Chaparral Middle School, Diamond Bar High School. 10-15 min Walk to School Bus Stop, City Recreation and Park Nearby.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
659 Pantera Drive
659 Pantera Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
Good location nice neighborhood close Pantera park, 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, living area 2777 sq. relax back yard has many fruit tree, all cover patio. new paint interior & exterior. new remodel.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1040 Golden Springs Drive
1040 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathes, fully furnished townhouse located in a very peaceful and quiet community in Diamond Bar city. Great End Unit Location! Move in Ready condition.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E
20831 East Canyon Ridge Lane, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1306 sqft
Beautifully remodeled one story single family home situated in the heart of City Walnut in the Peaceful Hills community by Ronald Reagan Park.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
21950 Birds Eye Drive
21950 Birds Eye Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
FULLY FURNISHED!! This incredible 4 bedroom single lever home comes fully furnished with designer style furniture. When you walk in you will think its a model home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
23503 Twin Spring Lane
23503 Twin Spring Ln, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
989 sqft
Hard to find single story end unit in Walnut School District. Move-in condition.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
760 Golden Springs Dr #A
760 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1438 sqft
760 GOLDEN SPRINGS DR #A DIAMOND BAR, 91765 (3 BED/2.5 BATH) - This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,438 living sqft. w/central air/heat.
1 of 11
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
731 Lyonwood Ave
731 Lyonwood Avenue, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1132 sqft
This 3 bedrooms 2 bath single family house located in a very good location with award winning school district, owner replace a new artificial grass at the front yard,re-paint the wall through the entire house. Good price to rent.
Results within 1 mile of Diamond Bar
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Viewpoint Circle
17 Viewpoint Circle, Pomona, CA
Beautiful 4Bd 3Bth house in Phillips Ranch - Beautiful 4 bedroom house with 3 bathrooms, and has a large backyard. This home is the quiet Phillips Ranch neighborhood. The home is walking distance from an elementary school.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
1383 Bellavista Drive
1383 Bellavista Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
Newer house in City of Walnut, built in 2002, in a gated community. Convenient location, close to 60 and 57 freeway, shopping, 168 Supermarket, schools and adjacent to Royal Vista Golf Course.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
11 Knoll Ridge Drive
11 Knoll Ridge Drive, Pomona, CA
Move in condition lease in beautiful Phillips Ranch. Located on a quiet cul de sac with a 5 minute walk to the mile long greenbelt- that is one of the gems of "The Ranch". All 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, with 2381 sf on a large 9305 sf lot.
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
20148 Padrino Avenue
20148 Padrino Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA
BEAUTIFUL HOME, REMODELED KITCHEN & FLOORING. Immaculate, Bright, Airy, Spacious, Open floor plan, 2-story 4-bedroom home with 180 Degree Golf Course View. Covered patio in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Diamond Bar
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
4 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Eastland
6 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,746
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
San Dimas
12 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
624 E. Jefferson Avenue
624 East Jefferson Avenue, Pomona, CA
Rental Home/Cottage - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a 2-car garage with roll-up door. Ample storage closets. Gas stove, full laundry hookups and pantry in kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout the home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1009 Ashport St.
1009 Ashport Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Pomona House on Cul-De-Sac - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text ASHPORT to (763) 225-1739 Rested on a 7,517 sq. ft.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13625 Becraft Pl.
13625 Becraft Place, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
You have got to see this home to see the remodel ***Price Reduced*** - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is gorgeous and waiting for you to move in.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15483 Oakdale Road
15483 Oakdale Road, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1883 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with bonus room for lease Ready Now - This 3 bedroom and a den/office / 2 1/2 bathroom home is located in one of the well sought neighborhoods in Chino Hills.
Similar Pages
Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 BedroomsDiamond Bar 3 BedroomsDiamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Apartments with Garage
Diamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDiamond Bar Apartments with ParkingDiamond Bar Apartments with PoolDiamond Bar Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA