apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
171 Apartments for rent in Diamond Bar, CA with pool
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F
2320 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
970 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo with washer, dryer, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Kitchen has quartz countertops. 2 parking spaces - one garage with storage space and 1 carport. Common swimming pool, 2 jacuzzis and BBQ grills.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd
1338 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1079 sqft
This home is in the prestigious Walnut school district. It has a open space floor plan with plenty of natural light.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
1208 Greycrest Place
1208 Greycrest Place, Diamond Bar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2494 sqft
Welcome to 1208 GreyCrest Place, City of Diamond Bar. Situated in a quiet cul de sac with Award Winning Walnut Valley Unified School District. Beautiful View House with 4 rooms, 2.5 baths, and 3-car-garage. Wood floor throughout the house.
Results within 1 mile of Diamond Bar
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
356 Carrione Court
356 Carrione Court, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1392 sqft
Welcome home to this great Condo in an exclusive community! This home has 2 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. Dining room, living room, lovely patio. 2 Car garage attached, washer and dryer inside garage. Community pool and spa. Close to 71, 60, 10 Fwy.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
13541 Anochecer Avenue
13541 Anchecer Avenue, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2512 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Pool Home coveniently located near highly rated schools, shops (The Shoppes of Chino Hills, Costco, Lowes), great restaurants, and very accessible to the 60, 57, and 71, 10, and 15 Freeways.
Results within 5 miles of Diamond Bar
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,573
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
20 Units Available
Rowland
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,641
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,054
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,891
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,744
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
6 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
935 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Galaxie
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,567
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1141 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent. Imagine a unique blend of community, creativity, and location.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
9 Units Available
Amar-Lark Ellen
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
3 Units Available
West La Verne
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
6 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,536
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
