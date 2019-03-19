1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Lovely condo located in the heart of Diamond Bar

within the highly sought after Walnut Valley School District. This makes it a great family home with 3 bedrooms and one and a half baths. Updated kitchen and bathroom, ceiling fans in each room, central air, new windows, water drip system for plants in front patio and on the balcony, extended living space that is great for entertaining.You also have a large community yard in front along with a pool. Make this your home and come by to see it today using our automated Rently lock box.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.