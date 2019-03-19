All apartments in Diamond Bar
1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard

1356 S Diamond Bar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1356 S Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely condo located in the heart of Diamond Bar
within the highly sought after Walnut Valley School District. This makes it a great family home with 3 bedrooms and one and a half baths. Updated kitchen and bathroom, ceiling fans in each room, central air, new windows, water drip system for plants in front patio and on the balcony, extended living space that is great for entertaining.You also have a large community yard in front along with a pool. Make this your home and come by to see it today using our automated Rently lock box.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard have any available units?
1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard have?
Some of 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1356 South Diamond Bar Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
