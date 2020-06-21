Amenities

in unit laundry refrigerator

842 Oak Ave Available 07/15/20 Centrally Located - Detached single story Central Davis home. Conveniently located to downtown Davis and UCD.

City utilities, gardener, refrigerator, washer and dryer included.



Available Mid-July.



Please submit all inquiries and showing requests through the Lyon Property Management website at www.golyonpm.com.



Rental criteria:

Minimum FICO score 620, minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, minimum 2 years positive rental history. Applications processed first come, first served. Applications will not be approved until you have viewed the property. Approved applicants must carry renter's insurance and provide proof of insurance prior to occupancy.



No Pets Allowed



