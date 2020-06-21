All apartments in Davis
Find more places like 842 Oak Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davis, CA
/
842 Oak Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

842 Oak Ave

842 Oak Avenue · (530) 574-7408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

842 Oak Avenue, Davis, CA 95616
Central Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 842 Oak Ave · Avail. Jul 15

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
842 Oak Ave Available 07/15/20 Centrally Located - Detached single story Central Davis home. Conveniently located to downtown Davis and UCD.
City utilities, gardener, refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Available Mid-July.

Please submit all inquiries and showing requests through the Lyon Property Management website at www.golyonpm.com.

Rental criteria:
Minimum FICO score 620, minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, minimum 2 years positive rental history. Applications processed first come, first served. Applications will not be approved until you have viewed the property. Approved applicants must carry renter's insurance and provide proof of insurance prior to occupancy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4104948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Oak Ave have any available units?
842 Oak Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 842 Oak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
842 Oak Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Oak Ave pet-friendly?
No, 842 Oak Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 842 Oak Ave offer parking?
No, 842 Oak Ave does not offer parking.
Does 842 Oak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 Oak Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Oak Ave have a pool?
No, 842 Oak Ave does not have a pool.
Does 842 Oak Ave have accessible units?
No, 842 Oak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Oak Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 Oak Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 842 Oak Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 Oak Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
