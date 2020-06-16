All apartments in Davis
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:41 AM

504 Villanova Dr

504 Villanova Dr · (530) 564-7468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

504 Villanova Dr, Davis, CA 95616
Central Davis

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 504 Villanova Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
504 Villanova Dr Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near UC Davis and close to downtown Davis - OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY, MARCH 13 FROM 11-11:30. COME CHECK IT OUT.
This classic 1940's 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been recently updated with a new kitchen, gas range, all new windows, new electrical, newly installed central A/C, and new roof. There is a brand new master suite (bed/bath), and a new carport with storage will be added. Newer high efficiency washer/dryer in unit. Spacious front yard and large shared back yard with private patio. Quiet location. It is close to shopping, including Trader Joe's, and is near bus lines, bike trails, and local schools. Looking for a responsible tenant, perfect layout for a family.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4961522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Villanova Dr have any available units?
504 Villanova Dr has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 Villanova Dr have?
Some of 504 Villanova Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Villanova Dr currently offering any rent specials?
504 Villanova Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Villanova Dr pet-friendly?
No, 504 Villanova Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 504 Villanova Dr offer parking?
Yes, 504 Villanova Dr does offer parking.
Does 504 Villanova Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Villanova Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Villanova Dr have a pool?
No, 504 Villanova Dr does not have a pool.
Does 504 Villanova Dr have accessible units?
No, 504 Villanova Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Villanova Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Villanova Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Villanova Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 504 Villanova Dr has units with air conditioning.
