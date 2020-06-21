Amenities

312 D Street Available 09/02/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath close to downtown Davis - Incredible location to live right in downtown Davis! Just steps to everything - restaurants, shopping, farmers market, campus. A rare 2 story property with lots to offer a new tenant. This is a newly built construction with upgrades that include Granite counters, walk-in closets, private patio with sliding glass door off of the living room, central heat and AC. one car garage, shared driveway, laundry located in the attached garage.

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/y5vGodRxAm1k89XBVjX4K0Wb6Yg3pPnL



No Pets Allowed



