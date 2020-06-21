All apartments in Davis
312 D Street

312 D Street · (530) 757-2818 ext. 111
Location

312 D Street, Davis, CA 95616
Downtown Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 312 D Street · Avail. Sep 2

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
312 D Street Available 09/02/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath close to downtown Davis - Incredible location to live right in downtown Davis! Just steps to everything - restaurants, shopping, farmers market, campus. A rare 2 story property with lots to offer a new tenant. This is a newly built construction with upgrades that include Granite counters, walk-in closets, private patio with sliding glass door off of the living room, central heat and AC. one car garage, shared driveway, laundry located in the attached garage.
Please copy the link below for Virtual Tour:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/y5vGodRxAm1k89XBVjX4K0Wb6Yg3pPnL

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4789739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 D Street have any available units?
312 D Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 D Street have?
Some of 312 D Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 D Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 D Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 D Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 D Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 312 D Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 D Street does offer parking.
Does 312 D Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 D Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 D Street have a pool?
No, 312 D Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 D Street have accessible units?
No, 312 D Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 D Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 D Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 D Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 312 D Street has units with air conditioning.
