All apartments in Davis
Find more places like 2712 Ottowa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davis, CA
/
2712 Ottowa Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:41 PM

2712 Ottowa Avenue

2712 Ottowa Avenue · (530) 240-9403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2712 Ottowa Avenue, Davis, CA 95616
West Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
West Davis Charmer. 3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths, located on a corner lot with wrap around yards and private courtyard. Very well maintained with newly painted fence and interior. Spacious living room with fireplace and a larger kitchen.

Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit.

Sorry, no pets.

Lyon Property Management Inc
DRE 00182401

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 8/10/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Ottowa Avenue have any available units?
2712 Ottowa Avenue has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2712 Ottowa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Ottowa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Ottowa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2712 Ottowa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 2712 Ottowa Avenue offer parking?
No, 2712 Ottowa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2712 Ottowa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 Ottowa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Ottowa Avenue have a pool?
No, 2712 Ottowa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Ottowa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2712 Ottowa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Ottowa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 Ottowa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2712 Ottowa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2712 Ottowa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2712 Ottowa Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard
Davis, CA 95618
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct
Davis, CA 95616
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St
Davis, CA 95616
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd
Davis, CA 33412
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave
Davis, CA 95618
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd
Davis, CA 95618

Similar Pages

Davis 1 BedroomsDavis 2 Bedrooms
Davis Apartments with ParkingDavis Apartments with Pool
Davis Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAOakland, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South DavisEast Davis
Central Davis

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeMills College
Samuel Merritt University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity