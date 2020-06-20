2712 Ottowa Avenue

Amenities
West Davis Charmer. 3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths, located on a corner lot with wrap around yards and private courtyard. Very well maintained with newly painted fence and interior. Spacious living room with fireplace and a larger kitchen.
Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit.
Sorry, no pets.
Lyon Property Management Inc
DRE 00182401
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 8/10/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.