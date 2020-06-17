All apartments in Davis
2102 Loyola Drive

2102 Loyola Drive · (530) 297-2211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2102 Loyola Drive, Davis, CA 95618
East Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2102 Loyola Drive · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Story Home - This is not a fall rental. Home available for immediate occupancy.

Three bedroom two bathroom East Davis home has new carpet and paint throughout. Close to Birch Lane Elementary, Korematsu Elementary and Holmes Junior High. Nugget Market located down the street from this property.

For inquires and showing requests, please visit Lyon Property Management's website at www.golyonpm.com.

Rental criteria:

Minimum FICO score 620, minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, minimum 2 years positive rental history. Applications processed first come, first served. Applications will not be approved until you have viewed the property. Approved applicants must carry renter's insurance and provide proof of insurance prior to occupancy. No co-signers or guarantors.

Lyon PM is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Loyola Drive have any available units?
2102 Loyola Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2102 Loyola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Loyola Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Loyola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Loyola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 2102 Loyola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Loyola Drive does offer parking.
Does 2102 Loyola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Loyola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Loyola Drive have a pool?
No, 2102 Loyola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Loyola Drive have accessible units?
No, 2102 Loyola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Loyola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Loyola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 Loyola Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 Loyola Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
