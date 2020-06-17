2102 Loyola Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Story Home - This is not a fall rental. Home available for immediate occupancy.



Three bedroom two bathroom East Davis home has new carpet and paint throughout. Close to Birch Lane Elementary, Korematsu Elementary and Holmes Junior High. Nugget Market located down the street from this property.



For inquires and showing requests, please visit Lyon Property Management's website at www.golyonpm.com.



Rental criteria:



Minimum FICO score 620, minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, minimum 2 years positive rental history. Applications processed first come, first served. Applications will not be approved until you have viewed the property. Approved applicants must carry renter's insurance and provide proof of insurance prior to occupancy. No co-signers or guarantors.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615786)